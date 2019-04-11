‘Hellboy’ Promises Hard R Rating in Exclusive New Poster Reveal

Hellboy is back with a vengeance with the franchise reboot entering theaters this weekend. If the film’s continued marketing is any indication, the film will live up to its R rating and then some. On the eve of the movie’s debut weekend, ComicBook.com has an exclusive reveal of a new Hellboy poster, which promises fans a hard R rating. Big Red himself stands large front and center with a fiery sword — Excalibur, perhaps?

With such brutal scenes set to unfold in the two-hour film, the poster is sure to point out that “little Hellboys and Hellgirls must be accompanied by an adult.” The poster in its full glory can be seen below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harbour previously talked to the movie’s hard R-rating, saying there wouldn’t be any shortage of blood and gore throughout the reboot.

“There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters,” Harbour says. “You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We’re taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He’s a weapon.”

Hellboy director Neil Marshall echoed the sentiment, saying in a previous interview that they’ve been able to take the cuffs off and make is a more comic-accurate experience.

“We’ve been granted permission to do it R-rated, which for me is just like taking the cuffs off,” Marshall said. “It’s like, okay, so now we can just make the movie we want to make.”

Hellboy hits theaters April 12th.

Are you checking out the Hellboy reboot this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things Hellboy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!