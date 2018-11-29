New Image of Zac Efron as Ted Bundy Revealed

If you and your pals have a Facebook thread devoted exclusively to Zac Efron content, then we’ve got a photo to make your day…

Earlier today, Efron tweeted a new pic from his upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he portrays infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy.

This biographical crime/thriller is a switch for Efron, who typically reserves himself for comedies and musicals.

“Ready for Sundance!,” the actor tweeted. The Sundance Film Festival will kick off in Park City, Utah on January 24th and screen 112 films, including many world premieres, until February 3rd.

More Sundance 2019 debuts include Late Night (written by and starring Mindy Kaling), The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut), The Report (starring John Hamm, Adam Driver, and Annette Benning), and Velvet Buzzsaw (the next film by Nightcrawler’s Dan Gilroy). Other Sundance films to keep an eye out for are After the Wedding, Animals, I Am Mother, and Blinded by the Light. For a more in depth look at these upcoming movies, check out the Deadline‘s list.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is being directed by Joe Berlinger, who has taken the helm on multiple true crime projects. The film will be told from the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins) and will chronicle his crimes. We’re already trying to mentally prepare the inevitability of being attracted to Bundy, which is the price that comes with casting Efron in any role.

If you’re not a fan of true crime stories, Efron has more than just the biopic in the works. He will also be playing Flicker in the Matthew McConaughey led film, The Beach Bum, from Harmony Korine, director of Spring Breakers (2012). Efron can also be seen alongside Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson in Blood Moon, an upcoming fantasy from Ana Lily Amirpour, director of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014).

While the actor didn’t release any films in 2018 (his last big role was in 2017’s The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman), he’s still out there breaking the Internet with his fabulous photos. This recent pic turned all of Twitter into a giant puddle a couple weeks ago:

Mi nueva amiga Amapola 🐎 pic.twitter.com/6zWlB1YZ1Z — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) November 20, 2018

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will also feature a bright supporting cast. In addition to Efron and Collins, the movie will co-star Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, and Jim Parsons. This film will also mark the acting debut of James Hetfield, the Metallica frontman.