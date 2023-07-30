New Look at Joaquin Phoenix In Napoleon Released

Ridley Scott is about to take another crack at a historical film after releasing The Last Duel almost three years ago, and it will focus on one of the most important historical figures in history, Napoleon Bonaparte. Napoleon will star Joaquin Phoenix as the emperor and will feature an all star cast under the helm of Scott. From everything we've seen in the first trailer for Napoleon, Scott and Phoenix are pulling out all the stops for awards season, and we may be in for something special. The latest issue of Empire Magazine features Napoleon on the cover, and they also revealed a cool new look at Phoenix as the emperor on horseback wielding a sword.

"I compare him with Alexander The Great. Adolf Hitler. Stalin," Scott told the magazine. "Listen, he's got a lot of bad shit under his belt. At the same time, he was remarkable with his courage, and in his can-do and in his dominance. He was extraordinary."

Meanwhile, Phoenix was set on avoiding the tropes of doing a biopic, "That's definitely something we wanted to avoid. Certainly speaking for myself, I actively wanted to avoid the conventions of the biopic."

What is Ridley Scott's Napoleon About?

Sony Pictures describes the Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon as follows, "Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

In Napoleon, Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte with Vanessa Kirby starring as Napoleon's love and future empress, Joséphine. The film also includes Tahar Rahim as French revolutionary leader Paul Barras. Napoleon's cast also includes Ben Miles as Napoleon's advisor Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as socialite Theresa Cabarrus, Madame Tallien, Matthew Needham as Napoleon's brother Lucien, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's commanders, Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Bourreau', king of France, Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as celebrated soldier Marshal Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins, and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot. Scott helms the film from a script that was penned by David Scarpa.

Napoleon hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

What do you think about the new look at Napoleon? Are you excited to see Joaquin Phoenix in the film as the historical icon?