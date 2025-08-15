This 2025 Thriller Pits Pennywise the Clown Against Hannibal Lecter (And Now’s the Perfect Time to Watch It on Hulu)

It’s not often that horror movies crossover, but in a new movie now streaming on Hulu, two horror icons go head-to-head in an intense, claustrophobic showdown. Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård have made names for themselves in the horror genre for their respective portrayals of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs and Pennywise the Clown in the recent It films and HBO’s upcoming Welcome to Derry. The two actors recently joined forces for a 2025 thriller movie that is streaming on Hulu at the perfect time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Locked, director David Yarovesky’s English-language remake of the 2019 Argentine film 4×4, and it’s now streaming on Hulu. Skarsgård stars in the film as Eddie, a down on his luck petty thief who break into a luxury SUV, unknowingly stepping into a deadly trap set by Hopkins’ William, a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With the vehicle rigged with traps, Eddie finds himself in “a deadly game of survival, where escape is an illusion, and justice shifts into high gear.”

Play video

Why You Should Watch Locked

Locked is a must-watch film because it is relevant in more ways than one. The movie, which features a truly unique premise and claustrophobic setting, is streaming on Hulu ahead of Skarsgård’s return as Pennywise in HBO’s upcoming Welcome to Derry prequel series, set to premiere this October. The show is one of the most anticipated horror titles of 2025, and Locked gives viewers another look at Skarsgård’s diversity in a similar genre outside of his role as Pennywise.

The movie’s themes of classism, vengeance, and justice, all set against the backdrop of a divided and broken world, also have deep connections to current real-life events and are impossible to ignore in the current political climate and state of society. However, Yarovesky didn’t intend for the film to take on political undertones. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting ahead of Locked’s March release, the director explained that he believes the film is “about morality. It’s about how we get along together, with massive disagreements and sometimes absolutely hating each other. I wanted that tension, anxiety, and distrust to be present in the movie. But that said, I don’t feel like it’s a political movie. I feel like it’s a movie that is really about the human spirit.”

Other Horror Movies Now On Hulu

Hulu is a gem for horror films, a collection that grows monthly. The streamer has already stocked several horror titles this month, with even more set to be added in the coming days as part of Hulu’s August 2025 arrivals. See the horror titles streaming on Hulu below.

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

One Hour Photo

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Take Shelter

The Monkey

It Feeds (2025)