New Mulan Character Posters Released

The live-action Mulan will hit theaters in two months and as we get closer to the film’s release, we’re getting a bit of a better look at the characters that make up Walt Disney Pictures‘ new take on the animated classic. On Saturday, Disney has released six brand new character posters for Mulan via the film’s official Twitter account, featuring each of the main cast appearing ready for battle in the film which is set to bring the story of Mulan to a whole new generation of fans.

The film features an international cast including Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xian Lang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. Here’s the film’s official description: “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

There is a lot of excitement around how a whole new generation will experience Mulan‘s story, something Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney’s 1999 animated film, touched on during a previous convention appearance.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Wen said. “She was just a girl in a village, and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self-worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

“And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well.” Wen explained. “And I think it’s wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be.”

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27th.

