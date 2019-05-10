New Scooby Doo Movie Casts Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs as Blue Falcon and Dick Dastardly

Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc will be getting some guests from other corners of the Hanna-Barbera cartoon empire in their new animated movie, Scoob, with Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs on board as characters ’80s kids will remember well.

Deadline reports that Transformers veteran Wahlberg will step into the superhero role of Blue Falcon, a character who has previously teamed up with Mystery, Inc. to fight Mr. Hyde. Dynomutt, Blue Falcoln’s sidekick and companion, has already been announced as part of the film and will be voiced by Community‘s Ken Jeong.

Isaacs will portray the literally mustache-twirling villain Dick Dastardly, best known as a bad guy on Wacky Races and Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines. Dastardly will reportedly be the bad guy pulling the strings in Scoob.

Little information is yet available about the movie, which is breaking with years of tradition by moving away from Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Frank Welker as Fred. Lillard, in particular, voiced frustration with the decision after he learned of the recasting online rather than being contacted by Warner Bros.

“Well this sucks,” Lillard tweeted at the time. “What a crappy way to find out… thanks Hollywood. You never cease to amaze me.”

Lillard, who starred as Shaggy across two live-action Scooby-Doo movies in 2002 and 2004, has voiced the character since 2009. He inherited the role from the retired Casey Kasem, who originated Shaggy and voiced the character for more than 35 years. Kasem picked Lillard as his successor.

Per Deadline, Wahlberg and Isaacs join the already announced cast of Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes). Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman wrote the screenplay for Scoob. Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven, and Richard Suckle produce with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz as EPs.

Scoob is aiming for a May 2020 release.

