New Spider-Man 4 Star Responds To Brand New Day Villain Rumors (& Doesn’t Deny It)

There are still many mysteries concerning the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but one Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer might have just teased his role as a new live-action villain. Several new actors will be joining the likes of Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, and more in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While we already know who Marvin Jones III is playing, and we’ve caught glimpses of Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in leaked set photos, we still have no idea who Severance star Tramell Tillman will be playing in Destin Daniel Cretton’s upcoming Phase 6 sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who says I’m playing a villain?” Tillman responded when asked by Variety (via X) how his suspected villain character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be different from his iconic role of Seth Milchick in Apple TV+’s Severance series. “Who says that? Where’d you get that from? I can’t say too much about that; I am enjoying my time filming Spider-Man.” Tillman joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in August 2025, but the exact nature of his role in the MCU hasn’t yet been confirmed.

#Severence star Tramell Tillman on filming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and what he loves most about playing a villain. He was one of 100 rising stars recognized at the TIME100 Next Gala. pic.twitter.com/ayApu6mCUF — Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2025

Who Tramell Tillman Could Play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Following small roles in the likes of Dietland, Elementary, and Hunters, Tramell Tillman quickly made himself a household name after debuting as Lumon’s Severed Floor manager Seth Milchick in Severance. The Apple TV+ series became an instant hit, and Tillman even earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the second season, making his upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day even more exciting. Milchick has become a beloved and sinister antagonist, spurring speculation Tillman may be playing another villain in the MCU, but Tillman is keeping mum about the nature of his role.

Popular theories have named two iconic Marvel Comics characters who Tillman could be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Most notably, Tillman could be playing a live-action Norman Osborn, who has recently been voiced by Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo in the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series, though many want to see Domingo himself play the MCU’s official Green Goblin. Alternatively, Tillman could be expanding on the concept of Miles Morales already living in the MCU by playing the young Spider-Man successor’s father, Jefferson Davis — who may be the brother of Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Villains seem to be the most complex, you know, they have a lot of mystery,” Tillman revealed to Variety when asked why he loves playing villains. “It gives me fun to be able to dive into those mysteries, you know? Like, who is the person, you know, [and explore] why they act the way they do.” Tillman certainly doesn’t deny the idea of him playing an MCU villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the likes of Norman Osborn, Ezekiel Sims, Curt Connors, and more would be great choices, though he may actually be playing someone far more redeemable. Either way, it will be thrilling to see Tramell Tillman make his MCU debut.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!