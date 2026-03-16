New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Report Reveals Date & Time of Release

After months of waiting and wondering, the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer may finally be upon us. It had originally been expected that the first footage from the film would be released back in December 2025, around the same time Marvel unveiled the first of four Avengers: Doomsday teasers (and when the Spidey trailer leaked online). Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation, but not a whole lot in terms of concrete information.

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While that still hasn’t officially arrived, recent rumors have claimed the trailer will be released this week, in order to play in front of Project Hail Mary. Most recently, a now-deleted post from Ascar Cinema [h/t @builtforsmash on X], the distributor for both Disney and Sony in Kazakhstan, claimed that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will be released on Wednesday, March 18th, at 4:05 am PT / 7:05 am ET.

The trailer for "SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY" is expected to be released this Wednesday, March 18



According to an official Sony Pictures distributor in Kazakhstan.



🇺🇸 New York-7:05 AM

🇧🇷 São Paulo -8:05 AM

🇬🇧 London -11:05 AM

🇫🇷 Paris -12:05 PM



(via :https://t.co/WqTzPrrqpH) pic.twitter.com/SZHARd8PvQ — TheDailySmash (@BuiltFromSmash) March 16, 2026

This fits with the speculation surrounding the release, but it should still be taken with a pinch of salt for now. In particular, the supposed timing is a little odd, given how early it is in the United States (most trailers don’t debut earlier than 9 am on the East Coast), so it remains to be seen until there’s confirmation from Sony.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release Strategy Will Pay Off

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Although Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the first trailer, it’s likely that Sony’s decision will pay off. There’s now a lot of anticipation for the footage, and if it does release online this week, it’ll be a major event in its own right, before then playing in front of one of the most acclaimed movies of 2026 so far.

While the trailer release comes later than that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, it is still earlier than Spider-Man: No Way Home (assuming Brand New Day‘s does come this week, rather than Sony waiting for CinemaCon next month). That dropped just under four months before the film’s release, similarly after a lot of waiting and questions about when it was coming, and it worked in the movie’s favor: it went on to gross almost $2 billion at the box office.

It’d be unfair to expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to hit those heights, given No Way Home was a multiversal event with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning. Nonetheless, this should still be one of the biggest movies of 2026, and the trailer can finally show us why it’s so anticipated. Expect it to tease Sadie Sink’s MCU character, roles of characters like The Punisher, Tombstone, and perhaps the Hulk, give us a better look at Spider-Man’s costume, and provide greater context for where Peter Parker is at in life after No Way Home‘s ending spell.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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