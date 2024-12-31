New Year’s Day: Every Movie Being Added to Streaming Services on January 1st

Believe it or not, 2024 has come to an end. Tuesday is New Year’s Eve, which means the ball will be dropping in a matter of hours and we will prepare to ring in 2025. A lot changes with the arrival of new year, including the lineups of your favorite streaming services. January 2025 is no exception to that rule. Streaming services like Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video will all see new additions to their rosters when January 1st begins.

Whether it’s the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy returning to Netflix, the first three John Wick movies hitting Hulu, or an influx of Paranormal Activity on Paramount+, there are a ton of titles being added to the major services at the start of the new year.

Below, you can check out the full list of new movies (and TV shows) coming to the major streamers on New Year’s Day 2025.

NETFLIX

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

MAX

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Balls Out

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Killing Joke

Best Of Enemies

Bitter Creek

Black Gold

Blue Velvet

Buffaloed

Calamity Jane

Call Me by Your Name

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country

Crazy Rich Asians

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Tokyo

Diggers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Each Dawn I Die

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Free Birds

Green Lantern

Heaven Help Us

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

Injustice

Iris

It Follows

It: Chapter Two

Jason Bourne

Johnny Angel

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Kept Husbands

Kicks

Lemon

Mad Max

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Favorite Wife

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night and Day

Nocturne

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Paddington

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Light

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1

Room for One More

School Life

Sex and the City 2

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up

Silver Linings Playbook

St. Vincent

Steel Magnolias

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sully

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine

Task Force

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson

The Accountant

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Big Year

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints

The Cable Guy

The Conjuring 2

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona

The Imitation Game

The Leopard Man

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

The Mouthpiece

The Narrow Margin

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Purge: Election Year

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Usual Suspects

The Whistlers

The Wrong Man

Volunteers

Warcraft

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Boys of the Road

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold

World Without End

HULU

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth

American Psycho

The Devil’s Own

The Devil’s Own En Español

Dirty Grandpa

Empire Records

Ender’s Game

The Great Debaters

Heat

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español

The Intouchables

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

The King Of Comedy

Little Manhattan

Man of the House

Man of the House En Español

Mr. Deeds

Pacific Rim

Paddington

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español

Shutter

Sorry To Bother You

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español

Threesome

The Town

To Rome With Love

The Walk

xXx

xXx En Español

xXx: State of the Union

xXx: State of the Union En Español

PARAMOUNT+

Murder Company

Slingshot

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog’s Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgement Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady of the Manor

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcom’s List

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tammy’s Always Dying

The Addams Family (1991)

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost In The Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up In Reno

War

WifeLike

Zeroville

Zodiac

PEACOCK

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block

The Bad Guys

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kick Ass

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next

PRIME VIDEO

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6

Wild Cards S1

A Quiet Place: Day One

American Sniper

Autumn In New York

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Basic

Beauty Shop

Benny & Joon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boogie Nights

Bridesmaids (Unrated)

Captain Phillips

Coffy

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

Do the Right Thing

Dope

Edge of Tomorrow

Fled

Foxy Brown

Hoodlum

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hotel Rwanda

Imitation of Life

In The Heat Of The Night

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Liar Liar

Life as We Know It

Little Nicky

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne

Mississippi Burning

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men

Nicholas Nickleby

Return to Me

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

Scent of a Woman

Some Like It Hot

Something Wild

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Plane

Stomp The Yard

Supernova

Tag

Ted (Unrated)

The Blues Brothers

The Brothers

The Company You Keep

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

The Equalizer

The Great Outdoors

The Grey

The Ides Of March

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai

The LEGO Movie

The Sixth

The Social Network

The Way Back

The Woman in Red

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven

Valmont

Wedding Daze

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Wicker Park

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yentl