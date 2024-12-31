New Year’s Day: Every Movie Being Added to Streaming Services on January 1st

Believe it or not, 2024 has come to an end. Tuesday is New Year’s Eve, which means the ball will be dropping in a matter of hours and we will prepare to ring in 2025. A lot changes with the arrival of new year, including the lineups of your favorite streaming services. January 2025 is no exception to that rule. Streaming services like Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video will all see new additions to their rosters when January 1st begins.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Whether it’s the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy returning to Netflix, the first three John Wick movies hitting Hulu, or an influx of Paranormal Activity on Paramount+, there are a ton of titles being added to the major services at the start of the new year.
Below, you can check out the full list of new movies (and TV shows) coming to the major streamers on New Year’s Day 2025.
NETFLIX
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
[RELATED: Every New Streaming Addition in January 2025]
MAX
5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)
A Star is Born (1937)
Act of Valor
All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)
All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6
All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Balls Out
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Killing Joke
Best Of Enemies
Bitter Creek
Black Gold
Blue Velvet
Buffaloed
Calamity Jane
Call Me by Your Name
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cow Country
Crazy Rich Asians
Desperately Seeking Susan
Destination Tokyo
Diggers
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Each Dawn I Die
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious (2009)
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life
Free Birds
Green Lantern
Heaven Help Us
HGTV Dream Home 2025
Home Again
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House at the End of the Street
I Am Love
Injustice
Iris
It Follows
It: Chapter Two
Jason Bourne
Johnny Angel
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Kept Husbands
Kicks
Lemon
Mad Max
Matilda (1986)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Morgan (2016)
Mortdecai
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Favorite Wife
Mystic Pizza
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night and Day
Nocturne
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Paddington
Rebel Without a Cause
Red Light
Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1
Room for One More
School Life
Sex and the City 2
Shining Vale, Season 1
Shining Vale, Season 2
Showing Up
Silver Linings Playbook
St. Vincent
Steel Magnolias
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sully
Supergirl (1984)
Superman & Lois, Season 4
Tangerine
Task Force
Teen Wolf (1985)
Tennessee Johnson
The Accountant
The Addams Family 2 (2016)
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Big Year
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Boondock Saints
The Cable Guy
The Conjuring 2
The Craft (1996)
The Curse of La Llorona
The Imitation Game
The Leopard Man
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
The Mouthpiece
The Narrow Margin
The Prince and the Pauper
The Prisoner of Zenda
The Purge: Election Year
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Usual Suspects
The Whistlers
The Wrong Man
Volunteers
Warcraft
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)
Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger
Wild Boys of the Road
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woman in Gold
World Without End
HULU
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
After Earth
American Psycho
The Devil’s Own
The Devil’s Own En Español
Dirty Grandpa
Empire Records
Ender’s Game
The Great Debaters
Heat
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
Insidious: Chapter 3
Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
The Intouchables
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
Man of the House
Man of the House En Español
Mr. Deeds
Pacific Rim
Paddington
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
Shutter
Sorry To Bother You
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español
Threesome
The Town
To Rome With Love
The Walk
xXx
xXx En Español
xXx: State of the Union
xXx: State of the Union En Español
PARAMOUNT+
Murder Company
Slingshot
2 Days In The Valley
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Crime on the Bayou
A Dog’s Purpose
A Night At The Roxbury
A.C.O.D.
Adventureland
Agent Game
Allied
Almost Famous
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Arrival
Barbarella
Basic Instinct
Becky
Best Defense
Big Jake
Black Noise
Book Club
Boomerang
Bounce
Breakdown
Buddy Games
Chinatown
Chocolat
Citizen Ruth
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Cop Land
Crawlspace
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cursed
Dark Asset
Death Wish
Dirty Pretty Things
Domestic Disturbance
Don’t Look Now
Down To You
Downsizing
Drillbit Taylor
Drive Angry
Drop Zone
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Final Destination
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Focus
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Foxfire
Frida
Good Boy
Good Mourning
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Heaven Can Wait
House of Sand and Fog
Imagine That
Indecent Proposal
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Judgement Night
Just a Kiss
K-19: The Widowmaker
Kinky Boots
Kiss The Girls
Labor Day
Labyrinth
Lady of the Manor
Like a Boss
Mr. Malcom’s List
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nightwatch
Paid in Full
Panama
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary II
Poltergeist
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary’s Baby
Run & Gun
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Seabiscuit
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sidewalks Of New York
Silence
Slingshot
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stardust
Staying Alive
Strictly Ballroom
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Tammy’s Always Dying
The Addams Family (1991)
The Aviator
The Conversation
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Doors
The First Wives Club
The Gambler
The Honeymooners
The Hours
The Hunter
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Intervention
The Ladies Man
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mechanic
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Night Clerk
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Pledge
The Queens of Comedy
The Romantics
The Ruins
The Running Man
The Score
The Soloist
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The United States of Leland
The Untouchables
The Virgin Suicides
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Words
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
Things We Lost In The Fire
Three Days of the Condor
Trainspotting
Trekkies 2
Undisputed
V for Vengeance
Virtuosity
Waking Up In Reno
War
WifeLike
Zeroville
Zodiac
PEACOCK
The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025
10 Things I Hate About You
After Earth
Alabama Moon
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
Aliens
Always Amore
Anita
Atlas Shrugged: Part 1
Atlas Shrugged: Part 2
Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
Attack The Block
The Bad Guys
The Bank Job
Battleship
The Beach House
Beauty Shop
Beetlejuice
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Children of Men
The Christmas House
Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clear Cut
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For
The Crucifixion
Dark Tide
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Date With Love
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Devil’s Workshop
Duke
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Everest
Fargo (1996)
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Friday Night Lights
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers
Heart of the Matter
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Interview (2014)
Jingle Bell Bride
The Karate Kid (2010)
Kick Ass
Knocked Up
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Last Exorcism
The Lost Valentine
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Merry & Bright
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Pineapple Express
Pitch Black
Predator
Predators
R.I.P.D
Real Steel
Red Dragon
Retreat To You
Riddick
The Ring
Robin Hood
Running On Empty
Self/Less
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Source Code
Southpaw
State Of Play
Step Brothers
Stomp The Yard
Strictly Confidential
Submergence
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
To The Stars
Training Day
Twister
Two Scoops Of Italy
Uncle Buck
Valentine Ever After
The Vatican Tapes
The Wedding Ringer
The Weekend
Window Wonderland
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Wolfman (2010)
You’re Next
PRIME VIDEO
How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6
Wild Cards S1
A Quiet Place: Day One
American Sniper
Autumn In New York
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Basic
Beauty Shop
Benny & Joon
Bohemian Rhapsody
Boogie Nights
Bridesmaids (Unrated)
Captain Phillips
Coffy
Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice
Do the Right Thing
Dope
Edge of Tomorrow
Fled
Foxy Brown
Hoodlum
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hotel Rwanda
Imitation of Life
In The Heat Of The Night
Jumping the Broom
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Liar Liar
Life as We Know It
Little Nicky
MacGruber (2010)
Major Payne
Mississippi Burning
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mystery Men
Nicholas Nickleby
Return to Me
Rollerball (2002)
Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition
Scent of a Woman
Some Like It Hot
Something Wild
Something’s Gotta Give
Soul Plane
Stomp The Yard
Supernova
Tag
Ted (Unrated)
The Blues Brothers
The Brothers
The Company You Keep
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
The Equalizer
The Great Outdoors
The Grey
The Ides Of March
The Land Before Time
The Last Samurai
The LEGO Movie
The Sixth
The Social Network
The Way Back
The Woman in Red
Touch (2024)
Unforgiven
Valmont
Wedding Daze
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Wicker Park
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yentl