New Thunderbolts* Trailer Is the Weirdest One Yet

Play video

Thunderbolts* is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year, though it could be described as one of the most anticipated movies overall of the year as well. The trailers so far have been stellar, and today Marvel released a brand new trailer that could be described as the weirdest one yet. Letterboxd revealed a new trailer that showcased the entire team and also leaned into the tension, mystery, and oddball moments throughout, and you can watch the new trailer in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer starts out with Yelena saying “There’s something wrong” and then the pace and the track pick up speed considerably. We get some new footage, including the team in the car (with a very tired Yelena in the passenger seat), a confrontation with what appears to be two Yelenas (with one probably being The Void), and a showdown with The Sentry, aka Bob.

We then get a quick moment of footage for each of the main characters, including a hilarious Bucky moment where he’s just eating in the kitchen. Bucky also takes on a person in a chicken costume at one point, and we see Ghost next to a Red Guardian who is losing his mind at whatever he was just told.

Exclusive new look at @MarvelStudios' THUNDERBOLTS* starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus 👀



The film will be released in theaters on May 2. pic.twitter.com/CQEL2zqlIU — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 7, 2025

While we still have a host of questions about the film, we do have an understanding of the overall vibe and tone of the film, and Sebastian Stan gave fans an even better vision of it in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Stan was speaking about what makes Thunderbolts* stand out from other Marvel team-ups, and he compared the film to an 80s classic.

“I think this movie is very singular and will stand on its own,” Stan said. “I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can kind of compare us to, it’s its own thing. I like The Breakfast Club, that’s the best way of describing it. A pair of misfits that hopefully don’t kill each other.”

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd, 2025.

What did you think of the new Thunderbolts* trailer? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!