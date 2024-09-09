Venom: The Last Dance Reveals New Footage, Confirms Final Trailer Premiere Date

Venom is going for the three-peat this fall. After being a surprise hit franchise for Sony, Tom Hardy's Venom films have established themselves as steady box office performers and genuine romps for movie fans. Venom: The Last Dance is the third installment in the series, and it's set to hit theaters just before Halloween, on October 25th. To start ramping up the advertising efforts, Sony has revealed some new footage from the upcoming Marvel sequel, in addition to announcing the release date of its final full trailer.

The Venom social media accounts shared a short teaser on Sunday night, offering about 30 seconds of footage from The Last Dance (some new, some previously released). The posts also confirmed that the final trailer would be released on Thursday, September 12th. You can check out the new teaser below!

Since you asked nicely.



The final #Venom: The Last Dance trailer drops this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mFMJa0GWsB — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) September 8, 2024

While we now know what day the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is dropping, there hasn't been any word about what time of day to expect it. So anyone on the lookout for the trailer will need to keep their eyes peeled.

What Is Venom: The Last Dance About?



As the title indicates, this movie will be the final adventure for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his Symbiote counterpart. The duo of Eddie and the Symbiote will be forced to put the bond they've worked so hard to build on the line, to potentially save the rest of the planet.

You can check out Sony's official synopsis for Venom: The Last Dance below!

"In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the previous Venom, directs the third installment from a screenplay she wrote, which was based on idea she and Hardy came up with together. In addition to serving as the star and writer/director of the new Venom, Hardy and Marcel also produce alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.