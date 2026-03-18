Nick Offerman Reveals The Harsh Lesson His Forgotten Sin City Role Taught Him [Exclusive]

Nick Offerman has become a big name in the entertainment industry, with one of his premier roles being Parks and Recreation’s Ron Swanson. With the NBC series ending in 2015 after a successful seven-season run, Offerman has stayed busy ever since the series finale. With major roles in projects like The Last of Us, Civil War, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, The Life of Chuck, and The Umbrella Academy, Nick is stepping into the world of animation once again. The Pout-Pout Fish is set to arrive later this year, and in our exclusive chat with Offerman, the actor discussed his role in the very different locale known as Sin City.

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For those who might not know, Nick Offerman played the part of “Mr. Shlubb” in the live-action adaptation of Frank Miller’s Sin City. A goon for hire with a taste for the finer things in life, Shlubb and his partner, Mr. Clump, are best known for receiving beatings from Detective Hartigan, played by Bruce Willis. In our talk with Offerman, the actor revealed that he expected far more from his character in the film, “The greatest lesson I had from Sin City was going to the premiere, and it wasn’t a happy lesson, because I had this one big monologue that I was so excited that I have this big speech. We get to it in the movie, and I start in on my monologue, and it immediately becomes background noise for a Bruce Willis voice-over. I was like, that’s showbiz right there.”

The Sad Story of Mr. Shlubb

Miramax

During our chat, Offerman revealed that he was a big fan of comic books, mentioning how excited he was to join the cast of Sin City originally. “I do love comics and graphic novels, and that was an incredibly exciting job to get because it was before my big break, on Parks and Recreation.” Offerman noted, “So I went to this audition in a hotel room at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, and it was a huge, crazy deal to be in a hotel room with Robert Rodriguez and inexplicably reading for the role of this albino giant in Sin City, of which I was a massive fan of Frank Miller’s books. The fact that I got it was so just wild, and that he used this great actor named Rick Gomez, who was cast as my sidekick, and I’m maybe four inches taller than Rick, but they used movie magic to make Mr. Schlub and Mr. Clump, a tiny guy and sort of a giant guy. I mean, it was really so thrilling to see how, for the first time, to see how a film like that is shot.”

In The Pout-Pout Fish movie, releasing in theaters this week on March 20th, Offerman takes on the role of Mr. Fish, the main character of the film. The former Sin City star will be joined by the likes of Nina Oyama, Miranda Otto, Jordin Sparks, and Amy Sedaris for this family-friendly adventure under the sea.

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