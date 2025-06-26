Parks and Recreation Star’s New Movie Is a Tense True Crime Thriller

A tense new trailer has been released for the true-crime thriller Sovereign, revealing an unsettling performance from Nick Offerman. Best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the workplace comedy Parks and Recreation, Offerman stars in Sovereign as Jerry Kane, a father who indoctrinates his son into the world of the Sovereign Citizens, a real-life anti-government extremist movement. The film, which also stars Jacob Tremblay as the son, Joe Kane, is based on the tragic true story of the real-life Kanes, whose cross-country journey ended in a deadly shootout with police. Directed and written by Christian Swegal, the movie explores the radical ideology that leads a father and son down a path of paranoia and violence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for Sovereign establishes a grim tone from its opening moments, which feature fragmented police radio chatter about an officer being shot. The footage quickly introduces Joe Kane (Jacob Tremblay), a teenager being held in a police interrogation room and questioned about his father. As Joe begins to recount his life, the film flashes back to his unconventional upbringing. We see glimpses of a life spent entirely on the road, with Joe following his father Jerry (Nick Offerman) on work trips across the country. These flashbacks also reveal a childhood devoid of traditional schooling, replaced with lessons in handling firearms at shooting galleries and listening to his father’s increasingly inflamed speeches against the government.

Play video

The film is based on the 2010 incident involving Jerry and Joe Kane in West Memphis, Arkansas, in which a routine traffic stop escalated into a shootout that left two police officers dead. The subsequent manhunt ended with the Kanes themselves being killed in another confrontation with law enforcement. This case stands as one of the most brutal and high-profile examples of the consequences of the Sovereign Citizen movement.

The Real-World Extremism Fueling Sovereign

Image courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment

Sovereign draws its premise from the very real ideology of the Sovereign Citizen movement, a complex and dangerous subculture of anti-government extremists. Followers believe they are answerable only to their own interpretation of common law and are therefore exempt from any and all government statutes and regulations. This means they do not recognize the authority of police officers, judges, or most elected officials, and they reject obligations like paying taxes or obtaining a driver’s license. The movement is decentralized, with various gurus and online communities promoting their own versions of the core conspiracy theory that the legitimate U.S. government has been secretly replaced by a fraudulent corporate entity.

The tactics employed by sovereign citizens range from the bizarre to the overtly hostile. Many engage in what the FBI has termed “paper terrorism,” a method of harassment where they flood court systems with nonsensical legal documents and file fraudulent liens against the property of police officers, judges, and other public officials they perceive as enemies. They often spend hours studying pseudo-legal theories, convinced that a specific combination of words or phrases will grant them immunity from prosecution. This creates a distorted perception of reality where Sovereign Citizens are heroes fighting a tyrannical system. As a result, when followers are pulled over by the police, they often see an agent of a hostile entity attempting to illegally detain them, a mindset that can and has led to deadly violence.

After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2025, Sovereign is coming to theaters on July 11th.

What did you think of Sovereign‘s trailer and Offerman’s role in it? Let us know in the comments!