Pokemon Horizons Season 2 is Coming to Netflix: Watch

Ash Ketchum and his trusty sidekick Pikachu might be out of the picture but that isn’t stopping the Pokemon anime universe from marching forward into the future. Pokemon Horizons has followed two new trainers, Liko and Roy, to attempt to walk in the large shadow of Ash with adventures of their own. While the series has released new episodes in Japan on a regular basis, the first batch of installments arrive periodically on Netflix to play catch-up. Luckily, Liko and Roy are confirmed to return as the streaming service as Pokemon Horizons’ second season is coming to Netflix and the release date isn’t as far away as pocket monster fans think.

Pokemon Horizons’ first season isn’t finished on Netflix, with the final episodes of Liko and Roy’s introduction slated to arrive in a few days on November 22nd. For season two, the storyline is confirmed to be “The Search for Laqua” and will arrive on February 7th, 2025. While the two protagonists might not be training their Pokemon to make them world champions, Liko and Roy have had challenges that easily rival the trials and tribulations that were faced by Ash Ketchum and his allies for decades in their anime adventures. While the two trainers might not have Team Rocket to contend with, the Explorers as a villainous group have been quite the headache.

Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Trailer

Netflix has released a new synopsis for the second season, exploring what Roy and Liko will be up to in the upcoming episodes, “The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”

The Poke-Hype is Real

In an interview with Variety, The Pokemon Company’s Vice President of Marketing and Media, Taito Okiura, shared their thoughts on the upcoming return of Pokemon Horizons on Netflix, “Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ represents everything fans love about the beloved Pokémon animation, including themes of exploration, friendship and teamwork that resonate with fans around the world. Season 2 will see Liko and Roy encounter more fun adventures, and we can’t wait for Trainers to tune in to more captivating stories featuring lovable characters and Pokémon.”

In Japan, Pokemon Horizons has already cleared its seventy-fifth episode and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. While executives responsible for the series haven’t shot down the idea that Ash might make a return in the future, it would seem that the anime is all-in when it comes to Liko and Roy. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the two new trainers are able to hold the titles as series protagonists for as long as Ash or if they will hand off the baton much sooner to new trainers who will expand on the world. With decades of stories under the anime’s belt, Pokemon fans have more than a few reasons to celebrate across the board.

Want to stay up to date on Liko, Roy, the Rising Volt Tacklers, and the Explorers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Pokemon and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.