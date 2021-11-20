No Time to Die Dethrones F9 to Become Highest Grossing Pandemic Era Movie

The most recent installment of the Fast & Furious saga, F9, broke records earlier this year to become the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era and of 2021, but now its reign is over. Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die will cross $733 million worldwide this weekend, according to Deadline, dethroning F9 which currently sits at $725 million worldwide.



This isn’t the first pandemic record that No Time To Die has broken. The film previously had the best international debut for a film since the start of the pandemic (without the Chinese box office) when it debuted in 54 countries internationally back on September 30th and grossed $119 million at that time. Now, with this latest box office achievement, the chairman of MGM’s film group Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pamela Abdy released a statement expressing how “thrilled” they are to see audiences returning to theaters as well as for the support for No Time To Die.



“We are so thrilled to see audiences returning to theaters across the world and for their ongoing support of the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially gratified to know No Time To Die has entertained so many moviegoers the world over,” the statement reads. “Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing, and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts to cross this great milestone with No Time To Die. This achievement is a testament to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, as well as our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael and Barbara, and the crew for making an incredible film. We extend our thanks to our exhibitor and promotional partners for remaining steadfast in their support of the film.”



In No Time To Die, Bond (Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived, however, when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die stars Craig and Wright along with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Walz, Ralph Fiennes, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Rory Kinnear.



No Time To Die is now available to rent on VOD.