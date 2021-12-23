No Time To Die Director Finally Reveals James Bond’s Fate





No Time To Die‘s director has revealed James Bond’s true fate after that wild conclusion. Cary Fukunaga spoke to Empire Magazine about the creative choice for his Bond film. A lot of fans were shocked by the decision to have the spy meet his end at the climax of the movie. While those people were shocked, Fukunaga clearly wanted the finality of Daniel Craig’s choice to land at that moment. Even with airtight moments like that, there are still some who hope against hope that there can be some sort of redemption. Well, according to the filmmaker, there will be no clever escape from that massive explosion. In order to secure a better future for the world and his daughter, Bond had to make the ultimate sacrifice play. It just makes sense in the context of the film but will be discussed for years to come. Here’s what the director said to the publication.

“I wasn’t trying to be obtuse with it,” he says. “I wanted to be clear with it. But I wanted it to be tasteful. We didn’t want that shot in Terminator 2 where you see Sarah Connor turning into bones. But we wanted to show that he wasn’t going to jump down a sewer at the last second. So that wider shot of the island being pummelled was a mixture of macro and micro. The full effect is, ‘Yes, he’s gone, but he succeeded in making sure none of that weapons would go on into the future.’”

Craig minced no words when it came to No Time To Die and his future with the series. This was intended to be his swan song, and he said as much in the press tour for the movie. On the Official James Bond Podcast, he dissected that resolution.

“There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck. The through-line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that,” Craig explained. He went on to describe the movie’s ending as “really very, very satisfying.”

Producer Michael G Wilson chimed-in, “I think all of us discussed that it seemed like a situation that we could tackle for the first time in the Bond series. Daniel had said, after the fourth one, he didn’t want to come back and Barbara [Broccoli] got a hold of him and said, ‘Look, there’s something more to be told here, and we should finish this out,’ and I think this was the fitting way to do it.”

