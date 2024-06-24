Somebody is directing Nobody 2. Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, who directed the Netflix action-thriller The Night Comes for Us and segments of the horror anthologies V/H/S2 and V/H/S94, will team with Bob Odenkirk for the sequel to 2021's Nobody. The follow-up to the 2021 pic, which comes from Universal Pictures and John Wick and The Fall Guy director David Leitch's 87North, also set its release date: Nobody 2 hits theaters on August 15th, 2025. Deadline first reported the news.

Tjahjanto co-directed the "Safe Haven" segment of 2013's V/H/S2 with The Raid filmmaker Gareth Evans and wrote and directed the Indonesia-set "The Subject" segment of 2021's V/H/S94. As part of the Mo Brothers directing duo with Kimo Stamboel, Tjahjanto was nominated for the Indonesia Film Festival's Citra Award for Best Director for their 2016 action film Headshot; a solo Tjahjanto later won the award for Indonesia's May the Devil Take You in 2019.

(Photo: Tjahjanto (left) and Odenkirk (right). )

Derek Kolstad, who scripted the original Nobody and the first three chapters of the John Wick movies, also penned the sequel with Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Umair Aleem (Kate), and Odenkirk. Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Violent Night) are producing for their 87North, with Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (Nobody, the Odenkirk-starring Lucky Hank) producing for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Braden Aftergood (Samaritan, Tulsa King) through Eighty Two Films.

"We're working hard on [the Nobody sequel]," Odenkirk said on The Howard Stern Show in 2022, after Nobody earned nearly four times its budget ($57.5 million against $16 million) during its brief run in theaters. "The challenge is the [character] popped, right? … In his world he exploded, and I think we found a clever way to make something out of that — make more story out of it."

Nobody was about the "nobody" Hutch (Odenkirk), an overlooked and underestimated father and husband to his wife Becca (Wonder Woman's Connie Nielsen) who took life's indignities on the chin and never rocked the boat. But when his daughter lost her beloved kittycat bracelet — and after failing to protect his family during a robbery — Hutch hit a boiling point no one knew he had. Flipping from regular dad to fearless fighter, the "nobody" became a somebody as he took his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.



Christopher Lloyd (the Back to the Future films) and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA (The Man With the Iron Fists) co-starred. Odenkirk, now 61, is "a bonafide action superstar," Adam Barnhardt wrote in ComicBook's Nobody review, adding of the John Wick-style action thriller: "Nobody also manages to set up an interesting protagonist and a world ripe for further exploration. By the end of the movie, it's clear something like this could set up a larger franchise."