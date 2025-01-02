Now You See Me Movies Streaming Free Ahead of Third Movie’s 2025 Release

The Now You See Me franchise is pulling a third rabbit out of its hat this year, as the magic mystery series is returning to the big screen to complete the trilogy. Now You See Me 3 is hitting theaters on November 14th, with Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer reuniting with stars Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson on the threequel. While we’ve still got a while before the movie comes out, the first two films in the franchise just got more accessible than ever before, allowing plenty of time to catch up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2013’s Now You See Me and 2016’s Now You See Me 2 have bounced around to different streaming services over the years, but January 1st saw them both added to Tubi’s lineup. As you probably already know, Tubi is a completely free streaming service that doesn’t even require you to make an account, let alone pay to watch anything.

You have to watch a few ads throughout the movie, but that’s an easy trade off when you’re not paying any monthly subscription fees. Tubi hasn’t offered any indication as to when the Now You See Me films will be removed from the service, which likely means they’ll at least be available on the service for a month or two. So take advantage of the opportunity while you can!

Now You See Me 3 Cast

Plot details for Now You See Me 3 are slim, but fans at least know that the new movie will be returning several stars from the first two installments.

Eisenberg and Harrelson are back for the final film in the trilogy, along with fellow returning stars Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman. New cast members include Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike.

There have been rumblings online of other popular Now You See Me cast members returning for the third film, namely Mark Ruffalo. So far, Ruffalo’s involvement in Now You See Me 3 has yet to be confirmed. The same goes for Daniel Radcliffe and Lizzy Caplan. While none have been announced yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the film. We won’t know until the release date gets closer.

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman are producing Now You See Me 3, with Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley overseeing for Lionsgate.

This will be the first installment in the series since 2016, when Now You See Me 2 made $335 million at the box office. The first film in the series was released three years prior, in 2013, and earned $351 million.