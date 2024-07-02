Now You See Me 3 Release Date Confirmed

The third chapter in the Now You See Me saga is being brought to life by Lionsgate, and the studio has now confirmed exactly when the long-awaited threequel will be hitting theaters. On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced that Now You See Me 3 will make its big screen debut on November 14, 2025. With production taking place this year, that should give director Ruben Fleischer and his team plenty of time to get the third Now You See Me across the finish line.

Now You See Me 3 will be a continuation of the hit magic movie franchise, with Fleischer taking over directorial duties from predecessors Jon M. Chu and Louis Leterrier. While the director will be new, Now You See Me 3 is bringing back the main cast from the first two films.

Original stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all set to reprise their roles for the latest Now You See Me. They’re being joined by an all-star lineup of new franchise additions headlined by Saltburn and Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike.

Rounding out the cast is Barbie and Ahsoka breakout Arian Greenblatt, Detective Pikachu‘s Justice Smith, and The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa. Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman are producing Now You See Me 3, with Meredit Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley overseeing for Lionsgate.

This will be the first installment in the series since 2016, when Now You See Me 2 made $335 million at the box office. The first film in the series was released three years prior, in 2013, and earned $351 million.

Back in March, Eisenberg was asked for an update on Now You See Me 3, and confirmed that he’d already read the script for the film. He said the plan was to film this year.

“Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it’s really great,” Eisenberg told Collider, adding that the Now You See Me 3 script “celebrates intelligence, and it’s non-violent but exciting.”

“It’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence,” Eisenberg added.