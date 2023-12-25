Original Ocean's 11 Director Uninterested in Returning for George Clooney Sequel

Director Steven Soderbergh revived the Rat Pack classic Ocean's 11 in 2001 with an impressive ensemble of movie stars, the success of which earned two follow-up films and inspired the spinoff Ocean's 8, with star of the original trilogy George Clooney teasing recently that an Ocean's 14 might be on the way. A new report from The Playlist, though, notes that even if Clooney is returning, Soderbergh isn't at all interested in what might be in the works, to the degree that he isn't even interested in checking out the script, though did seemingly give his blessing to whatever Clooney and his team might be cooking up.

The outlet noted, "[George Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov] did engage Soderbergh again, a while ago, to see if he was interested, and the intel suggests that he didn't even want to read a script -- politely, to keep himself out of the mix."

It likely won't come as a surprise that Soderbergh isn't interested in any such return, as the outlet also revived comments Soderbergh made 15 years ago in the wake of Ocean's star Bernie Mac's passing, as he made it clear that he wouldn't be interested in a return out of respect to the actor.

"With Bernie Mac being gone, I don't think any of us would want to return to that," Soderbergh shared in 2008 with MTV. "I was done [anyway]." Soderbergh added of his more mainstream successes, "I got to play on those movies visually in a way that I don't normally."

In more definitive news, a prequel to Ocean's 11 is on the way, which will feature Ryan Gosling and Margot Robie playing the parents of Clooney's Danny Ocean.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht," director Jay Roach told the Associated Press of his planned prequel. "It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

Stay tuned for updates on a possible Ocean's 14.

