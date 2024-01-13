Ocean's Eleven Director Steven Soderbergh Turned Down Offer to Return to Series

The Ocean's Eleven franchise is about to have a resurgence. Ocean's Eleven was originally a 1960 crime comedy starring members of the Rat Pack, but these days, the remake has become much more known. The version starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean was released in 2001 and spawned two sequels, Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007. In 2018, an all-women spinoff was released starring Sandra Bullock as Danny's sister, Debbie. Soon, Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be starring in a prequel film that's rumored to be about Danny and Debbie's parents. In addition to the prequel, Clooney has also teased his return in a possible Ocean's Fourteen. All three films that starred Clooney were directed by Steven Soderbergh, but the director has no plans to return to the franchise.

"After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me," Soderbergh explained to Variety. "When the studio approached me to see if I'd be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn't feel like a move forward for me. I'm chasing something else."

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney recently teased when speaking with Uproxx. "Well ... I don't want to call it that," he added when the title Ocean's Fourteen came up. "I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style." He explained, "Yeah. George Burns and [Art] Carney, yeah. We're not quite that old."

Margot Robbie Talks Ocean's Prequel:

In a recent interview with Variety, Robbie addressed the rumors that she's joining the Ocean family and reacted to Clooney's comments saying Robbie playing his mom "makes sense." The star was also joined by her LuckyChap Entertainment co-founders, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

"Honestly, I'm so chuffed to hear that," Robbie said about Clooney's remakes. "That is extremely high praise. Wow, how exciting!"

"That wasn't a plot point that we've confirmed or denied," Ackerley added. "We're still working on the script."

"I don't know who his parents will ultimately be or not be," Robbie shared.

"Or if their parents are even in the movie," Ackerley pointed out.

"I wish I could be on the gossip channels all this information comes from. We hear it in the office," McNamara added.

"I also read so much stuff that's not true," Robbie continued. "'Margot Robbie's doing that!' And I'm like, 'I'm 100% not and I've never even heard that.' I know people do that just to whip up a buying frenzy. I mean, we should take it as a compliment."

Plot details surrounding the Ocean's Eleven prequel are currently under wraps, but director Jay Roach has confirmed that it will take place in Monte Carlo in 1962.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht," Roach told the Associated Press. "It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

Are you bummed to hear Soderbergh is done with the Ocean's franchise? Tell us in the comments!