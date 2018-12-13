‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Pulls in Over $900K Opening Night Box Office

Once Upon a Deadpool hit theaters yesterday and it seems to be holding its own in the highly competitive holiday season.

The PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 managed to earn earn $953K on its opening day (which also includes the sales from the Tuesday night previews). Considering the movie is a revamped version of a film that was released earlier this year, there wasn’t much precedent to help determine how it would do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, the film came in second during the Wednesday box office, trailing behind The Grinch, which made $968K. Overall, the animated Christmas flick from Universal and Illumination has earned $226.7 million domestically. While it might be tough for Once Upon a Deadpool to reach The Grinch numbers, Deadpool 2 raked in $318,491,426 million domestically. Even if the PG-13 version has a weak run during its limited release, Fox has already made some pretty pennies on the movie in 2018.

According to the reviews, this new iteration of Deadpool 2 is doing more than spreading superhero cheer to a younger crowd. People are loving the addition of Fred Savage, who is is giving audiences a revamped, sassier version of his character from The Princess Bride. However, instead of hearing a story from grandpa, Savage is stuck with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

If you’re still not sure if you want to make a trip to the theatre just to see a little bit of new footage, perhaps we can entice you with a good cause. A dollar of every ticket sold in the United States for Once Upon a Deadpool will be donated to F Cancer. This counts for every ticket sold between now and December 24, 2018. In the spirit of the kid-friendly movie, the folks at F Cancer are temporarily going by the name Fudge Cancer to keep up with the PG-13 theme.

The actors behind the film are busy promoting the new version, including Ryan Reynolds, who is currently celebrating a Grammy nomination for the movie’s soundtrack.

Josh Brolin, who plays Cable in the film, posted his own unique plug on Instagram, which featured his other iconic comic book character of the year, Thanos, doing a dance that might even be too risqué for Deadpool.

Once Upon a Deadpool is currently playing in 1,566 theaters across the country.