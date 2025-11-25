One of the Best Sequels in Sci-Fi Movie History Just Started Streaming Free

Sci-fi and horror fans got a bit of a treat on Monday, as Tubi kicked off the week with a new addition to its free streaming lineup that a lot of folks will be happy to see. While most of the new additions to services like Tubi arrive at the start of a month, there are some exceptions from time to time, and Monday brought a 2016 sequel that completely flipped the script on its predecessor, and won over the hearts of viewers in the process
Videos by ComicBook.com
Before Dan Trachtenberg dove deep into the worlds of the Predator, he delivered the contained and undeniable franchise thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane. Unlike Matt Reeves’ found footage monster movie from eight years prior, this Cloverfield entry stayed put in an underground bunker and let the monsters of humanity take over the screen.
Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Gallagher Jr., and John Goodman, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a tense exploration about strangers who end up hidden together during a monstrous alien invasion. And for those who haven’t seen the original Cloverfield, it isn’t necessary to enjoy this sequel, as the two movies have very little on-screen connection.
While 10 Cloverfield Lane doesn’t have a massive monster fight, it does contain one of the best performances of Goodman’s career — which is saying quite a lot.
Coming Soon to Tubi
With a new month on the horizon, Tubi is once again gearing up for a massive wave of new additions to its free streaming lineup. This week, the streaming service unveiled its newsletter for December, revealing all of the films that will be added to its lineup over the course of the next month. There are a lot of great additions on the way, including Barbie, The Dark Knight, and Moonlight.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s December additions here, or you can browse some of the biggest highlights below.
The Angry Birds Movie
The Assistant
Batman Begins
Barbie
Carlito’s Way
Catch Me If You Can
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Donnie Brasco
Ex Machina
Eyes Wide Shut
The Faculty
Forrest Gump
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Good Burger
The Green Knight
Green Room
Hustlers
I Love You, Man
I, Robot
Kingdom of Heaven
Malcolm X
The Meg
Moonlight
Mrs. Doubtfire
Oculus
Road House
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed
The Silence of the Lambs
Slice
Spawn
Starman
Straight Outta Compton
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminator
Unstoppable
The Warriors
The Wolf of Wall Street