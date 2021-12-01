One of the Most Beloved Action Movies of the ’90s Is Heading to Hulu

Happy December, movie fans! A new month means a lot of streaming services are adding new content. Not only are there a ton of holiday movies streaming on Hulu now, but the site is also brimming with some exciting Nicolas Cage content. Earlier this week, the site added the actor’s newest hit movie, Pig. Starting today, an older Cage classic is also available to watch on Hulu. You can officially watch the 1997 beloved action/thriller, Con Air.

Con Air follows a prison transport flight that takes a dark turn when some of the world’s most dangerous prisoners take over the plane in an attempt to escape. The movie was directed by Simon West and also stars John Cusack, John Malkovich, Ving Rhames, Colm Meaney, Mykelti Williamson, Nick Chinlund, Renoly Santiago, Rachel Ticotin, Steve Buscemi, M.C. Gainey, Danny Trejo, Dave Chappelle, and Monica Potter.

Hulu getting Con Air and Pig isn’t even the most exciting Nic Cage news to hit the Internet this week. Yesterday, it was announced that the Oscar-winning actor will be playing Dracula in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures. The film will be directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. The script is being written by Rick and Morty‘s Ryan Ridley, based on an outline from The Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman. Both McKay and Kirkman are producing along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst, with Samantha Nisenboim executive producing.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cage spoke about the current status of his career and revealed if he has any plans to retire.

“At my age, the job that I have is to stay interested, because if I’m not interested, you’re not going to be interested,” Cage explained. “It gets more difficult the older we get. So I have to find new ways of expressing myself, new challenges. But I do think, God willing, that once I finish the next two movies, I’m going to take some time off, because I think it’s time to recharge.”

“No, no, no. No, no. That can’t happen,” Cage said of retirement. “To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies? [Laughs] What’s funny is, my argument with people who go, ‘You work too much,’ was ‘I like working, and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I’m working, and by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart, they were doing hundreds of movies.’ And then I went, ‘I’d better check that,’ and I went, ‘Oops.’ [Laughs] Jerry Lewis was one of my friends, and he and I would go and have dinner together, and he would say, ‘How many movies you got?’ I go, ‘I got about 100, how many you got?’ ‘I got 40. So you got twice as much as me?’ ‘Well, I didn’t know that, Jerry.’”

Con Air is now streaming on Hulu.