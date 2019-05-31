Onward Debut Trailer Released by Pixar

After Toy Story 4 hits theaters in a couple of weeks, Pixar will be moving back into the world of original programming, a transition that kicks off with the release of the fantasy adventure movie Onward. Directed by Monsters University helmer Dan Scanlon, Onward is Pixar’s first totally original film since Coco, and it’s set to arrive in theaters next spring. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long to see what the movie is all about. As promised, Disney and Pixar released the first trailer for the new movie on Thursday night.

Onward‘s debut trailer arrived during the first game of the 2019 NBA Finals on ABC, just hours after the first poster for the film was released online. You can check it out in the video above!

Pixar’s latest tells the story of two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in their world. Not only will Onward feature a tale completely different from other recent Pixar movies, but it also boasts and all-star casts that fans are already excited about.

Playing the two brothers are Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Pratt is known for his role as Guardians of the Galaxy leader Star-Lord, while Holland is the latest young actor to take on the role of Spider-Man. The duo appeared together in both of the recent Avengers films, Endgame and Infinity War.

Also lending their voices to Onward are a perennial Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer.

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” said Scanlon. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” said producer Kori Rae.

What did you think of the new Onward trailer? Are you looking forward to Pixar’s latest? Let us know in the comments!

Onward is set to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.