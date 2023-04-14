Christopher Nolan Trends As Oppenheimer Delay Rumors Swirl

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan is trending after some speculation that the movie might be delayed because of scheduling conflicts. An interview with Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux in Variety put all this typing online into motion. He said that neither Barbie nor Oppenheimer would be ready in time for the event. But, also mentioned that Nolan's latest would move later in the year for awards season consideration. That utterance has led the masses to speculate that Oppenheimer is in effect ducking the Greta Gerwig's big pink extravaganza. While that may not be true, it does provide the opportunity for some true comedy on social media. And, we could all probably use a laugh this Friday.

Recently, Total Film spoke to Nolan about recreating that iconic explosion at the center of this movie practically. "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on," Nolan told the outlet.

Christopher Nolan saw Michael Cera as Alan and blinked https://t.co/EO5ejjha1D — Just Matt, actually (@PanasonicDX4500) April 14, 2023

He continued, "Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges."

Do you think Oppenheimer will actually move? Let us know in the comments!