Oppenheimer Fans Are Scared The Movie Could Be Delayed

Oppenheimer could be getting pushed back for a very surprising reason. The news comes from Variety's recent interview with Thierry Fremaux for the Cannes Film Festival. During the conversation, the Cannes chief said that he was sad that neither Barbie nor Christopher Nolan's latest would be ready in time for that moment on the big stage. Fremaux indicated that the movie is being delayed as part of the awards season strategy for Universal. It would be a big blow to a highly-anticipated day at the cinema this summer. A lot of movie fan had been waiting for the day where Barbie and Oppenheimer would share the cineplex in a wildly funny contrast in film stylings. So, all those awesome memes could possibly go up in smoke.

Fremaux said, "Unfortunately no, I would have loved [that] but it's being released at the end of the year as part of their awards strategy. My two regrets this year are "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," but it won't be ready either by May."

Matt Damon spoke to the outlet recently about Oppenheimer and confirmed that lengthy 3-hour runtime. In his comments to Marc Malkin, he complimented his co-stars and seemed very confident in the finished product. "It's three hours. It's fantastic," the star explained. "Cillian is phenomenal. He's everything you would want him to be. I think it's almost three hours. It goes so fast, it's great."

We can no longer watch Oppenheimer and Barbie on the same day

