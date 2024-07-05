Original Avengers Stars Reunited to Record a Lakota Audio Track

Marvel fans have a whole new way to experience 2012’s The Avengers. After initially being announced earlier this year, an original Lakota language dub of the Marvel Studios film is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. A new video shared to Marvel’s official YouTube channel breaks down the behind-the-scenes process of creating the dub, which was done in partnership with The Lakota Project. The video also reveals that several of The Avengers‘ cast members — Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. — have all returned to reprise their roles for the dub.

This is one of several Indigenous language dubs arriving on Disney+ this year, with an Ojibwe language dub of Star Wars: A New Hope set to arrive on the platform at a later date.

What Is The Avengers‘ Lakota Dub?

According to the official description from Marvel, for the first time in years The Avengers have assembled for an incredible celebration rather than an interstellar confrontation. We give viewers an unforgettable glimpse into the reunion of the original Avengers cast as they team up once more for a noble cause: The Lakota Project. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes join together to record and dub the original The Avengers in the native Lakota language, streaming now on Disney+.

“Well, I think it’s great because it’s a modern representation of our language, it’s not something that is like set in the 1800s,” Nick Fury voice actor Thomas Draskovic explained in an interview with MPR News. “And I thought that was very important to see that we’re current and future changemakers with our language and our cultural revitalization. One of the great things about this recording this stuff was that it was done on the Standing Rock Reservation, it wasn’t done in Hollywood or anywhere else. It’s actually at Grey Willow Studios that has a state of the art recording studio set up so that we can do this with our own people, with our own sound engineers, and of course, our own speakers. So that’s very important.”

The Lakota language dub of The Avengers is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

