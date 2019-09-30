Original Jurassic Park Child Stars Open to Returning for Jurassic World 3

Last week during the screening of the eight-minute short Battle at Big Rock, director Colin Trevorrow surprised fans with confirmation that Jurassic World 3 would see the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. Soon after that news, however, fans started wondering if the child actors from the original film, Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, would also be returning for the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. So far, nothing officially has been said about that but according to ET, both Mazzello and Richards are open to a return if asked.

ET reports that a source described as being familiar with the situation states that while there are no current discussions about either actor coming on board for Jurassic World 3, both Mazzello and Richards are open to it. In Jurassic Park, Mazzello and Richards play Tim and Lex Murphy respectively, the grandchildren of Jurassic Park owner John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). They, along with Dr. Alan Grant (Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) are out on a tour of the island when a tropical storm hits, and chaos ensues. After their main roles in Jurassic Park, both Mazzello and Richards made cameo appearances in its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park but have not appeared in the franchise at all since.

As for Goldblum, Neill, and Dern, the trio hasn’t themselves all appeared together in a Jurassic Park movie since the original in 1993. Goldblum returned for The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Jurassic Park III focused on Neill’s Dr. Grant. Dern briefly appeared in Jurassic Park III as well. When Jurassic World revived the franchise in 2015, the only original star to appear was D.B. Wong and then, last year in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Goldblum returned in what was essentially an extended cameo role. With that sort of track record of appearances, it isn’t hard to imagine that Mazzello and Richards could fit in somewhere as well – if that’s the direction Trevorrow wants to go.

In addition to the returns of Goldblum, Dern, and Neill, Jurassic World 3 will also star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, reprising their roles from Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World 3, which does not yet have an official title, is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.

Do you want to see the original child actors from Jurassic Park join the cast of Jurassic World 3? Let us know in the comments below.