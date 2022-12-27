Patton Oswalt Has Perfect Response to Oscar Isaac's Marvel Praise

Patton Oswalt had the perfect response to some praise from Oscar Isaac this year. On Twitter, the comedian shared a meme from earlier in 2022 when BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb talked to the Moon Knight star. In that conversation, the journalist asked about his numerous Marvel roles. (Lest we forget, Issac has been Spider-Man 2099 and Apocalypse in the X-Men franchise as well!) But, he wondered if the MCU hero could ever catch up to Oswalt's five different characters from the comics. (Those would be Eric Koenig from Agents of SHIELD, Pip the Troll from Eternals, Hedges in Blade Trinity, MODOK, and even Uncle Ben.) Ever prepared, the actor responded with the trademark charm. "Well, I mean Patton is already impossible to top," Isaac smirked. "I mean – Ratatouille, you know? That's enough." The comedian of course agreed wholeheartedly.

Ratatouille's Surprise Pop Culture Moment This Year

The Disney character experienced a resurgence this year when Everything Everywhere All At Once decided to parody the concept. In an interview with Vulture, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan walked the outlet through how they adapted the gag for their film.

"The Waymond character says, "If you can imagine it, then somewhere out there it exists." We realized there has to be a scene in which Michelle rides the guy and controls him like Ratatouille. That whole thing becomes its own arc," Kwan explained That's always when we know a joke is going to be worth pursuing — when first the idea is so ridiculous that we can't stop thinking about it. Then we find a way to clean it up and close it off with something that's epic and beautiful and cathartic or whatever. Then the last cherry on top was we always imagined Randy Newman would be the voice."

Scheinert added, "There were a lot of steps in the development of that joke. Our producer Jonathan Wang, his dad was Chinese and an inspiration for the movie. He loved movies but never could remember the names of them. Jon's family would collect the different titles that Dad had come up with for movies. One time he was like, 'Oh I saw a very good movie called Shooky Shylock.' They were like, 'What is Shooky Shylock?!' He was like, 'It's like Iron Man but he's a detective and he solves crimes in London'; it was Sherlock Holmes. His favorite one was Outside Good People Shooting and it took him a while to figure out that he had seen Good Will Hunting. So early days, we thought Evelyn could be similar. Then the idea that whatever she got wrong was real was a very exciting way to explore the multiverse."

