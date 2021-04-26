Oscars 2021: Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress

✖

The 93rd Academy Awards are underway tonight, Sunday, April 25th and after an unprecedented year of entertainment, Hollywood is celebrating the best in film including the best acting performances. And at the Oscars 2021, Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Fern in Nomadland. Other nominees in the category included Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

In Nomadland, McDormand plays a van-dwelling woman who leaves her hometown following the death of her husband and after the town's sole industry closes to travel around the United States as a "houseless" person. The film is based on the 2017 book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder.

The 93rd Academy Awards looked a little different this year. The ceremony took place a few months after the originally set date of February 28th, with the delay allowing an extended window of competition for the awards as this year's eligibility window ran from January 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021, rather than the typical January to December schedule. The Oscars also saw the in-person telecast broadcast from multiple locations – Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theater.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon," an AMPAS spokesperson shared in a statement.

