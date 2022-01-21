Oscars 2022 Report Shoots Down Tom Holland or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Hosts

Awards season is in full swing, which means the 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner. Film’s biggest night is history typically has a host with the exception of the last three years. The ceremony has gone without one ever since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show back in 2018. Earlier this month, it was announced that the upcoming awards will once again have a host, so folks have been wondering who will take up the mantle. Some names that have been thrown around include Dwayne Johnson and Tom Holland, but according to Variety, those stars probably won’t be taking the job.

Many folks have suggested Holland host with his on and offscreen girlfriend, Zendaya, but “the stars are probably too in demand.” While the duo would probably do wonders for the ceremony, especially coming off of the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland previously said he was too busy doing press for Uncharted. However, the young actor is still interested in taking on the role in the future.

“Of course, I would host the f*cking Oscars,” Holland replied when asked if he’d want Zendaya to join him. He added that he wasn’t sure of Zendaya’s schedule, but he wasn’t opposed to suggesting it to her. “By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better,” Holland said. “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience.”

As for The Rock, Variety reports that the actor is also too busy to take on the hosting job. Johnson has been asked to host the ceremony in the past, but he’s always had to turn it down due to his busy schedule. That’s unsurprising considering all of the movies he’s got coming up. In fact, Johnson’s producing partner, Hiram Garcia, recently talked about how Johnson “would literally never not be working” if he took on all of the jobs he was offered.

Variety also confirmed that Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel are “not happening” and Tiffany Haddish is “probably not happening.” Apparently, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph were approached in previous years and are being considered. They also suggested Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez as the “winning combination.” Hulu and ABC Entertainment president, Craig Erwich, told Variety that the stars are at the top of their wishlist. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air on ABC on March 27th.