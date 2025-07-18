DC Universe’s Epic Batman Villain Team-Up Movie Reportedly Takes Big Step Forward

James Gunn’s Superman is off to a great start at the box office, and it also introduced a host of DC favorite characters into the mix by the time credits rolled. We know that the next step in this new DC era is Peacemaker season 2, which will be followed by projects like Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface. There’s also another recent player in the mix that we haven’t heard much about in some time, and that film is the unexpected team-up of Batman villains Bane and Deathstroke, which now appears to have taken a major step forward to becoming a reality on the big screen.

Episode 76 of The Box Office Podcast (titled Reign of the ‘Superman’) revealed a pretty big scoop from The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez. In the segment, everyone was asked what solo (or ensemble) DC movie they want to see in this DC Universe, and Gonzalez revealed that he’s most excited for the Bane and Deathstroke movie, which has already turned in a script.

“Simple, the one that they actually have a script for that was recently delivered. My two favorite, my favorite DC Villain and my favorite anti-hero, Deathstroke and Bane. The script is in,” Gonzalez said.

There’s no word on a target release date, and we still don’t know much about the project, though we do know that Captain America: Brave New World’s Matthew Orton was writing the script. Now it seems that the script is officially turned in, and as James Gunn has explained in the past with The Batman Part II, a full script has to be complete before any sort of other movement gets made on a project.

Gunn expounded on that on Threads in regards to The Batman Part II script, and since that time, the script has been completed and turned in. At the time Gunn wrote, “The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already),” and then added that Matt Reeves is “committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

Now the Bane and Deathstroke movie is reportedly in the same place, so now we wait to see if the film moves forward. If it does, it would certainly ramp up talk of this world getting its Dark Night, which Gunn has also spoken about in the past. At the moment, though, it’s all about Superman, which is in theaters now.

