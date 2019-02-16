The Oscars To Air All Awards Live After Hollywood Backlash

After backlash from fans and industry professionals alike, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reversed a decision that would have seen the winners of four awards announced during the commercial breaks of the live broadcast.

Earlier this week, the Academy announced the awards for Cinematography, Make-up and Hairstyling, Editing, and Live Action Short would be handed out during breaks in the live broadcast. The award announcements would then be edited down and displayed in a package later on in the broadcast in an attempt to shorten the length of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First reported by Deadline, the Academy has since confirmed the reversal, admitting they’ve listened to the feedback they’ve received all week.

“The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards – Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling,” the Academy said in a statement. “All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24.”

It’s been a tumultuous “off-season” for the annual awards gala, to say the least. Last year, the powers that be behind the show announced they were creating an all-new awards category for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film, leading to speculation that the Academy had wanted a hand-out award for the most popular genre show of the year.

Shortly after the Academy back-pedalled on their new awards category, the show ended up losing its host. After years-old homophobic tweets surfaced, comedian Kevin Hart decided to step down from his post, making the awards show the first host-less Oscars ceremony in over 30 years.

The 91st Academy Awards will air February 24th live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater beginning at 8:00 pm Eastern on ABC.

What movie do you think will walk away with Best Picture? Do you plan on tuning in for the annual gala? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!