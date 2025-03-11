Paramount+ Is Now Streaming One of the Weirdest Movies of the Last Year

Streaming services are currently experiencing an influx of holiday blockbusters and awards season movies, as films from the end of the 2024 are finally making their way online. Wicked is coming to Peacock this month, Moana 2 is about to debut on Disney+, and now Paramount+ has added one of its biggest swings from last year. This movie may have bombed at the box office, but it generated a lot of conversation amongst those that saw it and it’s easily one of the most unique films of 2024.
If you haven’t already guessed, the movie in question is Better Man, which tells the story of beloved British singer Robbie Williams. Music biopics are incredibly common in Hollywood, but what makes Better Man stand out was the choice for Williams to appear as a walking, talking monkey throughout the entire film.
Seriously, the movie includes all human people, save for a CGI primate as its main character. All of the singing, dancing, and everything else that Williams does in Better Man, is seemingly performed by a monkey. On top of that, it’s a pretty unconventional structure for a biopic, with a lot of inventive ideas from director Michael Gracey.
Better Man just started streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday morning, giving subscribers a wholly original, very weird movie to check out this week.
Just Added to Paramount+
Better Man might be the most recent title to hit the Paramount+ lineup, but the streaming service has already added dozens of movies this month. The biggest day of recent arrivals was undoubtedly March 1st, and you can check out the full list of that day’s Paramount+ additions below.
