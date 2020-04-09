Hulu Going After Critics on Twitter Who Have Problems With Parasite

Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar darling Parasite is now on Hulu and some people are less than thrilled about the movie’s inclusion on the service. A number of responders have gone out of their way to criticize the film and the promotion of it by the streaming platform. Hulu isn’t taking any of that slander though and their social media accounts are clapping back with the quickness. One Twitter user captured all of the back and forth while screenshotting it for posterity. There were a lot of words written about Parasite when it claimed the four gold trophies at the last Oscars. Some people thought the biggest award of the night should have gone to a movie that was more accessible, but Hulu is clearly in a camp that prefers it the way it is.

One responder called it a “pathetic movie.” The streaming giant would retort that it won four Academy Awards. A user named Dave Gardiner said, “It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what’s going on. Sound is such a huge part of movies and it being in a different language is so [weird.]” Hulu shot back, “If you don’t want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean!”

Clearly this debate will have legs for a long time. Parasite brought home the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay. Bong joked at the ceremony that he was in literal shock and reiterated that he and his loved ones would be drinking through the night to celebrate it. There are rumors that a TV series based on the film could be circling Mark Ruffalo for it’s lead role. It will be a while before anything develops in that front with the coronavirus going on. But, that leaves plenty of time to stream the film.

HULU WASNT PLAYING ANY GAMES pic.twitter.com/6bpioUJK3U — josie⁷ (@chrisp1ne) April 8, 2020

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen). The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident quickly tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

