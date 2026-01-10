Peacock Is About To Lose One of the Best Vampire Movies of the 2020s

Over a century of cinema, vampires have been one of the most enduring creatures of horror, evolving from monstrous folkloric figures to seductive aristocrats and later romantic anti-heroes. Ever since getting their start on the big screen with the 1922 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, vampires’ popularity hasn’t waned over the decades and is set to grow in 2026 and beyond with movies like Dracula: A Love Tale and Flesh of the Gods. But Peacock subscribers are quickly running out of time to stream one of the best modern vampire movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re in the mood for a bloody good time, then Abigail needs to be on your watchlist before it leaves Peacock. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s 2024 adaptation and reimagining of the classic 1936 Universal film Dracula’s Daughter starring Scream’s Melissa Barrera has been a horror staple on the platform since September but is currently listed on the streamer’s “leaving Peacock soon” roundup, which means it will likely depart by the end of the month. The film follows a group of would-be criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure, only to have the tables violently turned when it’s revealed that she’s actually a bloodthirsty vampire.

Abigail Is the Gory, Action-Packed Vampire Movie You Need To See

Play video

Only time will tell if Abigail holds up as a classic, but the movie is really one of the best and most entertaining vampire films in recent memory. Although the movie doesn’t go so far as completely reinventing the vampire genre and even includes plenty of homages to the genre and connections to existing vampire lore, it was a refreshing take on the tried-and-true trope.

Rather than a brooding Dracula or seductive femme fatale, Abigail subverts expectations and delivers a viciously shocking and fun twist by presenting Abigail as a seemingly innocent ballerina who is actually a powerful, ancient killer. The childlike imagery of Alisha Weir as she eerily and gracefully dances across the stage in a tutu stands in stark contrast to the brutal horror that plays out throughout the film, which focuses more on the chaos that erupts when real people encounter a supernatural threat than it does on vampire lore.

Outside of being a solid take on the vampire story, Abigail is just a downright great horror film and one of the better titles that came out of the genre in 2024. The film successfully blends kidnapping/heist elements with gory monster movie action and features over-the-top gore, witty dialogue, and a fun, chaotic tone to deliver a wild, bloody good time.

Where to Stream Abigail After It Leaves HBO Max?

Fans of the vampire figure will want to stream Abigail while they still can. The movie is on the chopping block at Peacock without another streaming home currently lined up. The movie’s exact departure date is unclear, but the “leaving Peacock soon” section typically comes with an end-of-the-month departure date. It is possible that Abigail will simply move to a different platform in February, but if that doesn’t happen, the only way to watch the film will be either through physical copies or renting or purchasing it online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!