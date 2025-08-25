Peacock Is Streaming Daniel Craig’s Forgotten Sci-fi Western

A forgotten gem in Daniel Craig’s filmography is now streaming on Peacock. The actor is best known for his portrayals of 007 in several James Bond films and private detective Benoit Blanc in Netflix’s Knives Out mystery movies, and has also had memorable roles in films like David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky. Craig’s bigger titles have overshadowed other roles in his resume, but one of his forgotten movies is now getting the attention it deserves on Peacock, and it’s a must-watch for Craig’s fans.

Jon Favreau’s 2011 space Western action thriller film Cowboys & Aliens joined Peacock’s streaming lineup on August 1, 2025, and it’s been a hit ever since. Based on Scott Mitchell Rosenberg’s 2006 Platinum Studios graphic novel of the same name, the movie is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1870s and stars Craig, Harrison Ford, and Olivia Wild as a trio who must ally together to save group of townspeople abducted by aliens in the Wild West town of Absolution. Sam Rockwell, Adam Beach, Paul Dano, and Noah Ringer also star.

Why You Should Watch Cowboys & Aliens

Craig is most closely associated with the suave and impeccably dressed British secret agent 007 in the James Bond films, but his role in Cowboys & Aliens sees the actor portray a different type of hero. Craig’s Jake Lonergan is a rugged outlaw struggling to remember his identity who embodies the tough-guy persona, and the character required the actor to strip back the charisma and wit of James Bond for a more reserved and stoic performance.

More than just Craig’s performance, which perfectly pairs with Harrison’s portrayal of powerful cattleman Woodrow Dolarhyde, Cowboys & Aliens manages to successfully blend two distinct genres, creating a Western-sci-fi mashup that offers something completely fresh and unique. With non-stop action, including plenty of alien encounters and great special effects, the movie is an overall fun watch from beginning to end. Although the movie oftentimes goes overlooked amid Craig’s bigger releases, the movie is a streaming success. The film currently ranks as the seventh most-popular movie streaming on the NBCUniversal streamer in the U.S., per FlixPatrol data.

Other New Movies On Peacock

Peacock has plenty of new streaming options for movie fans. The NBCUniversal streamer has been stocking its content catalog with new TV shows and movies throughout August 2025.

