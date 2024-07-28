Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2024

August is on the horizon, and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead with a very full lineup of new movies and TV shows. Over the weekend, Peacock revealed the complete list of titles being added to its streaming roster over the course of August, and that list includes quite a few exciting names.

Two popular movies from 2024 are making their way to Peacock in the month of August. The Bikeriders, which stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, makes its streaming debut on Peacock August 9th. At the end of the month, on August 30th, Peacock will deliver the streaming debut of The Fall Guy. The fan-favorite action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will also be receiving an extended edition, which will be released alongside the theatrical cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the TV side of things, Bel-Air is returning for its third season on August 15. Peacock is also set to bring one of the most acclaimed dramas of the 1990s to streaming for the first time, with the online debut of Homicide: Life on the Street. All seven seasons of the series have been remastered and begin streaming on August 19th.

You can check out a complete list of Peacock’s August additions below.

August 1st

50 First Dates

American Girl

The Back-up Plan

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Valentine

The Book of Eli

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Boss

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bulletproof

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Clueless

Couples Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen

Do the Right Thing

Doom

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga

Faster

Field of Dreams

The Fighter

For the Colored Girls

For the Love of the Game

The Great Outdoors

The Heat

The Help

Hesher

The Hulk

Hustle & Flow

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Go With It

K-9

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2

Kindergarten Cop

King Richard

Knocked Up

Little Fockers

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lucy

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

Man Up

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Mean Girls

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

A Midnight Kiss

Moneyball

Moonrise Kingdom

My Best Friend’s Girl

Napa Ever After

Old

The Other Guys

Over the Hedge

The Proposal

Push

Puss in Boots

R.I.P.D.

Rally Road Racers

Ride Along

Royal New Year’s Eve

Safe

Self/Less

Sense and Sensibility

Shazam!

Shrek

Space Jam

Then Came You

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This is 40

To Her, With Love

Unthinkably Good Things

Waterworld

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Expectations

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The Wedding Veil Journey

The Wedding Veil Legacy

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Wild Oats

Zodiac

Watch With Alex Cooper – Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)

Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

August 3rd

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery

August 4th

Junebug

August 6th

Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)

August 8th

Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.

August 9th

The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

A 1960s Chicago motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life.

Renfield

August 11th

Marry Me

My Dreams of You

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will showcase their signature hilarious insights as they recap the best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

August 12th

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Fate of the Furious

Furious 7

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)

August 13th

Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal

August 15th

Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

August 16th

Polite Society

August 18th

A Costa Rican Wedding

August 19th

Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the reunion special will feature this season’s winners of LOVE ISLAND USA, fan favorite couples and this season’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.

Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)

Homicide: The Movie

August 20th

Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

It was a case that captivated the country. At 8 months pregnant, Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve, 2002. As the investigation unfolded, her husband Scott was revealed to be a liar, a cheater, and ultimately a murderer. The world’s media hung on every moment of the trial, and Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. Case closed. Or is it? For the first time since before his arrest in 2003, Scott speaks on camera in a series of intimate conversations revealing his side of the story with director Shareen Anderson, who has been investigating this case for over a decade. While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci’s murder. And in a shocking twist on a murder the world thought was solved, the Los Angeles Innocence Project takes over Scott’s case in 2024.

August 21st

The 355

August 22nd

Bel-Air, Season 3 – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

August 23rd

The Killer (Peacock Original)

Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns with a radical reimagining of his 1989 Hong Kong classic. The kinetic action thriller follows Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)

August 24th

Engaged to be Murdered

August 25th

The Magic of Lemon Drops

August 26th

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)

August 27th

Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)

August 28th

Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

August 29th

Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

The home and social life of a sensitive and imaginative 4-year-old boy, and the supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings.

Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)

Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

Gary (Peacock Original)

August 30th

Book Club: Next Chapter

The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

When a movie star suddenly disappears, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action and finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot.

The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)