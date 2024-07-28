Everything Coming to Peacock in August 2024

August is on the horizon, and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead with a very full lineup of new movies and TV shows. Over the weekend, Peacock revealed the complete list of titles being added to its streaming roster over the course of August, and that list includes quite a few exciting names.
Two popular movies from 2024 are making their way to Peacock in the month of August. The Bikeriders, which stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, makes its streaming debut on Peacock August 9th. At the end of the month, on August 30th, Peacock will deliver the streaming debut of The Fall Guy. The fan-favorite action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will also be receiving an extended edition, which will be released alongside the theatrical cut.
On the TV side of things, Bel-Air is returning for its third season on August 15. Peacock is also set to bring one of the most acclaimed dramas of the 1990s to streaming for the first time, with the online debut of Homicide: Life on the Street. All seven seasons of the series have been remastered and begin streaming on August 19th.
You can check out a complete list of Peacock’s August additions below.
August 1st
50 First Dates
American Girl
The Back-up Plan
Battleship
Bee Movie
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Blair Witch
The Blair Witch Project
Blue Valentine
The Book of Eli
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
The Boss
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulletproof
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Clueless
Couples Retreat
Dear Evan Hansen
Do the Right Thing
Doom
Exodus: Gods and Kings
F9: The Fast Saga
Faster
Field of Dreams
The Fighter
For the Colored Girls
For the Love of the Game
The Great Outdoors
The Heat
The Help
Hesher
The Hulk
Hustle & Flow
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Go With It
K-9
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2
Kindergarten Cop
King Richard
Knocked Up
Little Fockers
Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lucy
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Major Payne
Man Up
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Mean Girls
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
A Midnight Kiss
Moneyball
Moonrise Kingdom
My Best Friend’s Girl
Napa Ever After
Old
The Other Guys
Over the Hedge
The Proposal
Push
Puss in Boots
R.I.P.D.
Rally Road Racers
Ride Along
Royal New Year’s Eve
Safe
Self/Less
Sense and Sensibility
Shazam!
Shrek
Space Jam
Then Came You
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This is 40
To Her, With Love
Unthinkably Good Things
Waterworld
The Wedding Veil
The Wedding Veil Expectations
The Wedding Veil Inspiration
The Wedding Veil Journey
The Wedding Veil Legacy
The Wedding Veil Unveiled
Wild Oats
Zodiac
Watch With Alex Cooper – Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)
Alex Cooper, the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.
August 3rd
Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery
August 4th
Junebug
August 6th
Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)
August 8th
Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Mr. Throwback follows a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.
August 9th
The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
A 1960s Chicago motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life.
Renfield
August 11th
Marry Me
My Dreams of You
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will showcase their signature hilarious insights as they recap the best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.
August 12th
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Fate of the Furious
Furious 7
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
August 13th
Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal
August 15th
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
August 16th
Polite Society
August 18th
A Costa Rican Wedding
August 19th
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)
Hosted by Ariana Madix, the reunion special will feature this season’s winners of LOVE ISLAND USA, fan favorite couples and this season’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa.
Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)
Homicide: The Movie
August 20th
Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
It was a case that captivated the country. At 8 months pregnant, Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve, 2002. As the investigation unfolded, her husband Scott was revealed to be a liar, a cheater, and ultimately a murderer. The world’s media hung on every moment of the trial, and Scott was convicted and sentenced to death. Case closed. Or is it? For the first time since before his arrest in 2003, Scott speaks on camera in a series of intimate conversations revealing his side of the story with director Shareen Anderson, who has been investigating this case for over a decade. While many still believe the jury got it right, Scott’s family and experts close to the case have spent over 20 years committed to uncovering inconsistencies in the evidence as well as finding new information around alternative theories surrounding Laci’s murder. And in a shocking twist on a murder the world thought was solved, the Los Angeles Innocence Project takes over Scott’s case in 2024.
August 21st
The 355
August 22nd
Bel-Air, Season 3 – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
August 23rd
The Killer (Peacock Original)
Legendary action director John Woo, the visionary filmmaker of Face/Off, Mission: Impossible II, Paycheck, Broken Arrow and Hard Boiled returns with a radical reimagining of his 1989 Hong Kong classic. The kinetic action thriller follows Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)
August 24th
Engaged to be Murdered
August 25th
The Magic of Lemon Drops
August 26th
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)
August 27th
Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)
August 28th
Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
August 29th
Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
The home and social life of a sensitive and imaginative 4-year-old boy, and the supportive family and friends that help him navigate his big feelings.
Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)
Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.
Gary (Peacock Original)
August 30th
Book Club: Next Chapter
The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
When a movie star suddenly disappears, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action and finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot.
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)