Peanuts Gets Two Mondo Prints for Halloween's The Great Pumpkin Special

Just in time for spooky season, Mondo will release a pair of new art posters featuring Charles Schulz art and Halloween-themed panels from decades of Peanuts strips. The images will post tomorrow at noon ET, and while the Mondo website is hiding the listings for the posters, they will drop via The Drop, the company's timed-release site. The prints will be $45 each, but with a limited run, part of the equation has to be how fast you can get to it, too. You can see the full description from the Mondo website below.

The posters themselves are almost like a before-and-after shot of Peanuts Halloween. In one, a trio of characters in costume are ready to head out to trick-or-treat, and in the second, Linus is laying in the pumpkin patch saying that Halloween is over.

Mondo has created more Peanuts-themed posters than probably any other property, but of course these Halloween posters are being offered as an ultra-limited seasonal thing. There are only 150 of each print that will be released.

You can check out the description below:

As the icy tendrils of fear broaden their grip on mankind in the final days before Halloween, we've saved the most bloodthirsty, bone-chilling posters for last. That's right, lock up your parents... it's PEANUTS!!!

To be fair, there are two Halloweens. One involves drunk co-workers quoting their favorite Netflix sitcom. The other is the Halloween of our youth, a collision of sugar and G-rated macabre, all nestled in our earliest adult-free forays into the big mysterious world.

Cartoonist Charles Schulz captured the latter like no one else ever had or will. He somehow maintained a direct conduit to bona fide child innocence throughout his entire career, a claim that could be made by few beyond Mr. Rogers and Dr. Seuss. And nowhere was Schulz's seemingly simple approach to reality better exemplified than in his Halloween strips.

When we started our Peanuts series, it was truly a bucket list project. There are so many incredible strips to pull from, it's almost overwhelming. We have chosen two of Schulz's best panels inspired by his favorite holiday. We hope that our Peanuts halloween collection brings you as much joy as we received bringing them to life.