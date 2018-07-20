‘Percy Jackson’ Fans Want a Netflix Reboot

Reboots are having a moment right now with several movies and television series getting a redo. Now, fans of the Percy Jackson & The Olympians series are asking for a reboot, too.

Based on a popular series of fantasy adventure novels by Rick Riordan, the series follows teenager Percy Jackson who discovers he’s the son of the Greek god Poseidon after a series of harrowing events leads him to Camp Half-Blood — a camp for demigods like himself. He and his new friends, who themselves are demigods and other interesting things end up in an assortment of adventures that, to many fans, rival those of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The first book was adapted into Fox’s 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and while it was successful at the box office it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike — for reference, the film only has a 49 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an only slightly better 53 percent audience score. A standalone sequel based on the second book, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, was released in 2013 and was similarly received and no additional sequels were made.

Since then, fans have felt that the books would have worked better as a series rather than feature films and this week on Twitter, calls for such a series picked up in force. The Twitter account for Netflix Life, a Netflix fan site operated by Fansided, posted asking what popular book franchises the streaming giant Netflix should turn into series and the Percy Jackson series was high on their list (along with several other Riordan book series.) Fans on Twitter agreed and quickly took to sharing their support for the idea of a Netflix adaptation as well as pitching ideas of their own.

As to how realistic a Netflix reboot of the Percy Jackson series is, that’s anyone’s guess but it’s likely that fans probably won’t get one anytime soon. The film rights to the Percy Jackson series are currently owned by 21st Century Fox and are included in Walt Disney Company’s purchase of Fox’s assets. That purchase could prevent Netflix from being able to make a reboot series if they were interested in doing so, but it wouldn’t dash the idea of the series coming to streaming more generally. After all, Disney is building their own streaming service which could be a perfect home for Percy Jackson.

Read on for fans demands for and ideas about a Percy Jackson reboot.

@beverlyloyer

anyone I’m friends with knows this is the hill I’d die on https://t.co/kcBMgfX8ND — beverly ? (@beverlyloyer) June 27, 2018

@merelisen

ugh it makes my heart hurt just thinking about it.



These were the books that made me want to become a writer, thanks @camphalfblood https://t.co/leXXU277uL — mere (@merelisen) June 27, 2018

@larney41

no one hates the movies more than Rick too. He used to have a letter kids could print out if their teachers were going to “reward” them with the PJO movies for their greek myth sections to talk them out of it. — lauren (@larney41) June 25, 2018

@aquariusbucky

Ever think about how Percy Jackson had the potential of Harry Potter as a franchise and have the opportunity to grow up with the character but instead we were given two shitty movies — c (@aquariusbucky) June 25, 2018

@xiuminschen

still waiting for netflix to buy the franchise! — cult leader! (@xiuminschen) June 25, 2018

@hummel_abby

@wbpictures can you redo the Percy Jackson series pls, asking for a friend https://t.co/sPWy4MxfBn — Abigail Hummel (@hummel_abby) June 27, 2018

@Wendys_20s

After the Disney-Fox merger, Disney will own PJO’s rights again (since PJO, HOO and all of Riordan’s books are published by Disney Hyperion). And they’re also building their own streaming service like Netflix. They might make a reboot of the movies or a multi-season show. — Wendy (@Wendys_20s) June 25, 2018

Would you like to see Percy Jackson get a reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!