Philadelphia Eagles Players Reveal Which Batman They Are

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed which Batman they were in a new video from the Philadelphia Inquirer. In the fun social media clip, the paper asked a bunch of the players what version of The Dark Knight they felt like they embodied. This all started with Darius Slay talking about how the team was full of people like The Caped Crusader. From there, it just kind of spiraled into the entire squad adopting Batman as a sort of mascot. Things reached a natural endpoint when Jason Kelce decided to become Fat Batman before Halloween.

"Because you know y'all see him with the dark visor, swole, and, you know, he just look like a swole Batman. Y'all cannot tell me he don't look like a swole Batman. DeVonta is a skinny Batman. Quez is a fast Batman," Slay told the press earlier this year. "So we got three Batmans on the team: one swole, one skinny, and one fast. No Robins. We don't got no backups. No Robins. No sidekicks. We ain't got nothing but Batmans, you know what I'm saying. These boys fly."

A Moment In Philly Lore?

The Eagles did ruffle some feathers with their Bat-shenanigans on Halloween weekend. Some Pittsburgh Steeler fans took exception to the infamous Fat Batman moment. Kelce stepped in to clarify that it was a team thing and not making fun of the venerated franchise. "I have nothing but the most respect for Coach Tomlin on multiple levels, not just as a coach," Kelce typed. "The Batman theme is something our team is having fun with, especially with Halloween being tomorrow night. Absolutely meant no disrespect."

