Pinocchio Reveals Character Posters for Tom Hanks' Geppetto





Pinocchio shared some new character posters for the Disney+ movies. Tom Hanks is front and center as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt brings Jiminy Cricket to life. Of course, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the puppet who makes the entire story go. It's been a big Disney+ Day celebration for most of this week. The movie released yesterday, and you have to think that fans will be piling in for one of Disney's most recognizable tales. It's not exactly new for the company to take one of its animated mega-hits and apply it to live-action. But, it makes sense for a little Disney+ Day treat for the fans. Most of them will be excited to see Hanks in a role that honestly feels like it probably should have happened before. At any rate, check out some of these fun character posters down below before the big announcements from this weekend get rolling.

"I knew he would be a fantastic Jiminy," Zemeckis said when asked about Gordon-Levitt. The duo worked together on the 2015 film The Walk. "He can do anything."

Check out these new posters of Geppetto, Pinocchio and The Blue Fairy and watch the magic of #Pinocchio come alive in the all-new live-action movie now streaming on @DisneyPlus. 💫✨ pic.twitter.com/tzz5FFeZDS — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) September 9, 2022

"In the movie The Walk that Robert Zemeckis directed me in, I played sort of a raconteur who speaks to the camera. And Jiminy Cricket is sort of the ultimate guy who talks right to the camera and tells the audience what's what," Gordon-Levitt told the press. "So, I was really honored that based on our last movie, Bob called me up and asked, 'Would you want to do this?' I couldn't believe it."

Gordon-Levitt added, "The important thing that I love more than anything about Pinocchio is the moral of the story, which is the importance of telling the truth, and what happens to you if you start telling lies. Your nose gets big. I can't think of a lesson that's more important to impart to young children today. I'm so honored to be a part of this new rendition of Pinocchio."

Here's how Disney describes Pinocchio for all the people curious out there: "Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his 'conscience'; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is 'Honest' John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman."

Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+.

Are you watching the Disney+ movie this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!