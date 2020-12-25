Pixar Reveals Soul Concept Art During Watch Party

Pixar revealed some amazing Soul concept art during a watch party for the film. Disney+ making the latest feature available made following along with the creators very easy this weekend. For those that missed it, there is a treasure trove of key art from the film. Soul is visually arresting, that much is clear from reviews from all over the spectrum. Having Pixar along with so many of the talented people who worked on the picture yielded tons of tweets about the film. The Dorothea Williams Quartet was an especially beloved element of the movie. All of the band members get an extended look in the studio’s tweets about the film. Donnell Rawlings of Chapelle’s Show fame also got celebrated as Dez the barber as well. One thing that really got audiences excited on Christmas Day was how authentic the streets of New York City seemed on-screen and that comes through in some of these photos.

Soul story artist Michael Yates talked to Comicbook.com about fostering authenticity in the movie.

"I think it was a number of things. I think we were really aware of that because, like with all of our films, we try to do as much research as possible. And I think the first thing was hiring Kemp Powers to be the writer, like he mentioned in his talk, a lot of Joe's life is similar to his own life," Yates explained. "We also had an internal culture trust at the studio of African Americans that work together and we will come together and review different aspects of it and pitch different ideas for the character just to make it as authentic. And I guess even just like a wider berth, like it's not just one person's experience, it's trying to relate as many African Americans as possible."

He added, "And then we also had external consultants, from musicians to more African American Studies people. I think it was just like a constant process. And then, even like me, and after working on the film, just putting ourselves into it and constantly thinking about family members and friends and everything. And really it was definitely on the top of mind on this project. And it was a great experience, I think."

