Pixar Reveals Soul Concept Art During Watch Party
Pixar revealed some amazing Soul concept art during a watch party for the film. Disney+ making the latest feature available made following along with the creators very easy this weekend. For those that missed it, there is a treasure trove of key art from the film. Soul is visually arresting, that much is clear from reviews from all over the spectrum. Having Pixar along with so many of the talented people who worked on the picture yielded tons of tweets about the film. The Dorothea Williams Quartet was an especially beloved element of the movie. All of the band members get an extended look in the studio’s tweets about the film. Donnell Rawlings of Chapelle’s Show fame also got celebrated as Dez the barber as well. One thing that really got audiences excited on Christmas Day was how authentic the streets of New York City seemed on-screen and that comes through in some of these photos.
Soul story artist Michael Yates talked to Comicbook.com about fostering authenticity in the movie.
Epiphany boards... #PixarSoul (thread) pic.twitter.com/wYY9mL5FeZ— Trevor Jimenez (@trevjimenez) January 1, 2021
"I think it was a number of things. I think we were really aware of that because, like with all of our films, we try to do as much research as possible. And I think the first thing was hiring Kemp Powers to be the writer, like he mentioned in his talk, a lot of Joe's life is similar to his own life," Yates explained. "We also had an internal culture trust at the studio of African Americans that work together and we will come together and review different aspects of it and pitch different ideas for the character just to make it as authentic. And I guess even just like a wider berth, like it's not just one person's experience, it's trying to relate as many African Americans as possible."
He added, "And then we also had external consultants, from musicians to more African American Studies people. I think it was just like a constant process. And then, even like me, and after working on the film, just putting ourselves into it and constantly thinking about family members and friends and everything. And really it was definitely on the top of mind on this project. And it was a great experience, I think."
Just staggering
This band's got soul! Check out this early concept art of the Dorothea Williams Quartet! #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/2DJ8u3UzOh— Pixar (@Pixar) January 1, 2021
Simply beautiful
The definition of a perfect scene!!! One of my favourites in the film!!! Just gorgeous stuff - and the score during it!!! The way it goes from upbeat jazz and blends into this otherworldly, kind of frightening slow-mo score - goosebumps every time. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/W1W7Hfqtqh— Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) January 1, 2021
Tons of character
What was your favorite part of the barbershop scene? (Concept art from #PixarSoul) pic.twitter.com/blx0dU1Gjz— Pixar (@Pixar) January 1, 2021
Delightful facial expressions
Some more Barbershop boards, one of my fav scenes in the film written by @powerkeni. Worked so well already in script, was so much fun to board! #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/Js24NDPufw— Trevor Jimenez (@trevjimenez) January 1, 2021
Trippy stuff
I had a blast working on #PixarSoul and was given a lot of great opportunities. Here is one shot I animated. Originally it was just going to be Jerry standing and talking, but I showed this 2d blocking in dailies - almost certain that I was going too far - and Pete went with it! pic.twitter.com/Wq44gVlxXs— Lucas Fraga Pacheco (@luchecopacas) January 1, 2021
So spirited
#PixarSoul Moonwind art character packet pic.twitter.com/b5KxlhkwJU— Dana Murray (@DanaLeighMurray) January 1, 2021
Huge model
These are some early sculptures of The Zone, complete with Moonwind's tiny ship to give a sense of the scale of the landscape. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/nymJNLf3iN— Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) January 1, 2021
Could scroll forever
Speaking of story, shout out to Soul's incredible story crew, some of whom can be seen in these doodles by @yyates05. That's me on the bottom left. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/qjrkfY2sPm— Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) January 1, 2021