Thanksgiving is officially upon us and though many are already celebrating Christmas and looking for December 25th-themed films to watch, some of us are still in the mood for the here and now and that means watching one of the only Thanksgiving-themed movies, we’re talking the raunchy John Candy, Steve Martin-starring Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The hit film from 1987 is a staple of the season and though sometimes mistaken for a Christmas movie is one of our only Thanksgiving titles. Despite its popularity the film has a limited streaming options with really only three places to watch it online: fuboTV, AMC+, and Philo. Subscribers to those three services can watch the film for free but others eager to watch will need to pay on Amazon, Vudu, and the like.

Among the many fans of Planes, Trains & Automobiles are comedian Ryan Reynolds, who previously announced he was on a mission to find the recorded theme song for the film that was unreleased. As the story goes, Elton John and lyricist Gary Osborne wrote a song for the film but after negotiations between the studio and their record label broke down the song was buried and never heard. The rumors of such a song were corraborated by reporting from the time. As if the love for Planes, Trains & Automobiles couldn’t get bigger, imagine if it had an Elton John theme song. Now imagine a proposed remake starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart, it was announced and might happen!

