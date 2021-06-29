The reputation of sharks might be keeping some people away from the beach this summer, though Disney+ is making sure they are offering fans a way to enjoy the incredible fish from the comfort of their own homes, as they'll be unveiling the all-new documentary film Playing with Sharks on July 23rd. Rather than focusing specifically on the animals, however, the documentary chronicles Valerie Taylor's groundbreaking work in underwater photography, which captured the creatures in ways rarely before seen. You can check out the first trailer for the Playing with Sharks documentary above before it lands on Disney+ on July 23rd.

A true pioneer in both underwater filmmaking and shark research, Valerie Taylor is a living legend and icon in the underwater world whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, Playing with Sharks, from twice Emmy-nominated director Sally Aitken, follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. From the birth of cage diving to Jaws hysteria to the dawn of cageless shark diving, Valerie became a trailblazing advocate for the ocean’s most maligned and misunderstood creatures. The documentary, which is a part of National Geographic’s SharkFest slate, premieres on Disney+ on Friday, July 23rd.

This won't be the only exciting reveal for shark fans in the coming weeks, as Nat Geo's SharkFest kicks off on July 5th and can be enjoyed across multiple platforms.

Another highly anticipated event is the July 5th debut of Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. In that program, "Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to uncover the science of shark behavior and discover how humans and sharks can safely coexist. After an increase in local shark attacks along the east coast of Australia, Hemsworth seeks to understand different species of sharks and their behaviors while also exploring new preventative measures and the latest technology to help stave off shark-human encounters. The special from Nutopia (One Strange Rock) also features underwater conservationist and legend Valerie Taylor."

