It Just Got Easier Than Ever to Stream the Whole Jurassic Park Franchise

Universal Studios has been bringing dinosaurs to the big screen since 1993, when Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park dominated the box office and instantly became one of the most beloved blockbusters in film history. Over the last three-plus decades, six Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have been released around the globe. The seventh, Jurassic World Rebirth, arrives in theaters this summer, and fans are already beginning to watch back through the franchise ahead of its debut.

If you’re planning to do the same, the Jurassic binge just got a whole lot easier. The franchise has rarely been available altogether on the same streaming service, but that changed this month, thanks to a massive wave of new additions on Peacock.

Dozens of movies were added to Peacock’s lineup on Sunday morning, including five of the six Jurassic films. Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom all made their way to Peacock as part of the June 1st additions. The sixth movie in the series, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, was already on Peacock’s lineup prior to the start of June.

With Jurassic World Rebirth just one month away, fans can now head to Peacock and stream through the entire series to catch up. If you don’t already have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.

What’s New on Peacock This Month?

The Jurassic Park movies are just a few of the new movies that made their way to Peacock as the calendar flipped to June. The roster of additions at the top of the month also included The Big Lebowski, The Matrix, and The Land Before Time. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals below.

