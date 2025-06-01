It Just Got Easier Than Ever to Stream the Whole Jurassic Park Franchise

Universal Studios has been bringing dinosaurs to the big screen since 1993, when Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park dominated the box office and instantly became one of the most beloved blockbusters in film history. Over the last three-plus decades, six Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies have been released around the globe. The seventh, Jurassic World Rebirth, arrives in theaters this summer, and fans are already beginning to watch back through the franchise ahead of its debut.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you’re planning to do the same, the Jurassic binge just got a whole lot easier. The franchise has rarely been available altogether on the same streaming service, but that changed this month, thanks to a massive wave of new additions on Peacock.
Dozens of movies were added to Peacock’s lineup on Sunday morning, including five of the six Jurassic films. Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom all made their way to Peacock as part of the June 1st additions. The sixth movie in the series, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, was already on Peacock’s lineup prior to the start of June.
With Jurassic World Rebirth just one month away, fans can now head to Peacock and stream through the entire series to catch up. If you don’t already have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.
[RELATED: Both Jurassic Trilogies Getting 4K Steelbook Releases]
What’s New on Peacock This Month?
The Jurassic Park movies are just a few of the new movies that made their way to Peacock as the calendar flipped to June. The roster of additions at the top of the month also included The Big Lebowski, The Matrix, and The Land Before Time. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals below.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End