Predator Fans Are Getting a Major Surprise to Start 2025 (And It’s Free)

For the Predator fans out there who haven’t caught Prey yet, 2025 will be your year. The acclaimed spinoff prequel will be available to stream for free on Tubi starting on Wednesday, January 1, with no subscription required. Hopefully this will help it find its audience and get its props outside of Hulu, where is will also remain available to stream.

Prey is the Predator movie fans have been waiting for, but if they’re not Hulu subscribers they may have missed it entirely. The movie was in pre-production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and in the aftermath it was relegated to a streaming exclusive rather than a theatrical release. It was a massive critical success, and 20th Century Studios reported great viewership metrics for the movie. Still, many fans on social media opined that it would have been great to see a movie like this get more marketing and a big screen debut.

Prey was released as a Hulu original film in August of 2022, and it did get a physical media release in October of 2023 as well. It is still available to stream on Hulu now or to find on DVD, Blu-ray or Ultra HD Blu-ray. However, a move to Tubi may help it reach an even wider audience — especially older fans who have been with the Predator franchise from the beginning.

Prey is set on the North American Great Plains in the year 1719, and it stars Amber Midthunder as a young Comanche woman training to be a healer but dreaming of becoming a hunter. While out trying to prove herself, she sees a Predator’s ship in the sky and believes it is a mythical Thunderbird, which she takes as a sign that she is can make her mark as a hunter. Chasing after the ship entangles her and her tribe in a fight with the otherworldly creature.

The movie is fascinating for long time fans who have seen that no amount of weaponry or technology can really stand up to the Predators. They scale their own tools to match those of the creatures they’re hunting — whether that’s a Comanche warrior or a 20th Century U.S. Special Forces veteran. This shift emphasizes the real potential of this franchise while providing a much-needed Native American hero to root for.

Predator Franchise Future

Whether you’re watching or re-watching, 2025 is a great time to check out Prey as director Dan Trachtenberg has another entry called Predator: Badlands, coming out on November 7, 2025. There may be an animated feature film coming to the franchise in 2025 as well, and according to a report by Deadline, Trachtenberg is planning to make a direct sequel to Prey eventually.

With all that in mind, a full Predator series binge-watch may be in order. All five stand-alone movies are streaming now on Hulu, along with both Alien vs. Predator crossover films. For those that just want to dip their toes in, Prey will hit Tubi on January 1, 2025.