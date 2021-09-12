Predator Prequel Skulls Celebrates End of Filming With New Photo

Nearly a year ago, news broke that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was developing a new film for the Predator franchise. Now, filming on that project is done. On Sunday, cinematographer Jeff Cutter took to Instagram to share a photo marking a wrap on the Predator prequel film, “Skulls”. In the picture’s caption, Cutter thanked Trachtenberg for bringing him in on the project, https://comicbook.com/horror/news/predator-5-amber-midthunder-lead-role-kee-new-movie/, Dakota Beavers, and Dane Diliegro for their work on the film.

“And that’s a wrap on Skulls! Can’t thank @dannytrs enough for inviting me along on this epic journey and entrusting me to help achieve his vision for this film! Thanks to a great cast led by @ambermidthunder, @dakota_beavers and @dd and much love to a brave Calgary crew for diving headfirst in with us! #skulls #predator,” Cutter wrote.



Right now, there aren’t a lot of details about the film. “Skulls” appears to be a working title for the film rather than its final, something not unusual for Trachtenberg’s work considering that 10 Cloverfield Lane was shot under the title “Valencia” and was a surprise to fans when its one trailer debuted just two months before release. Trachtenberg previously hoped to keep “Skulls” similarly quiet.



What we do know about the film is based on casting breakdowns of the two main characters previously shared by Alien vs. Predator Galaxy which described the film as “The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.”



As for when fans might expect to see the film, it doesn’t currently have a release date, though a report earlier this year noted that a legal proceeding may have indicated that the film will go straight to Hulu for a streaming release rather than a theatrical release. No official information has been released at this point. The last film in the Predator franchise was 2018’s The Predator, though it did not perform well with critics or audiences.



