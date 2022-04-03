Pulp Fiction’s Uma Thurman & Samuel L. Jackson Reunite for New Movie

Last week’s 94th Academy Awards saw Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson come together on stage to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their iconic film, Pulp Fiction, and now the actors are teaming up once again, this time for a brand-new film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thurman and Jackson are set to star in The Kill Room, an upcoming dark comic crime thriller from writer Jonathan Jacobson. Nicol Paone is set to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Kill Room follows a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman), and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation that forces her to play the art world against the underworld. The Kill Room is being produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes under their Yale Productions banner along with Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures as well as Paone, Thurman, and Danielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Production on The Kill Room is expected to being this spring in New Jersey and New York.

“Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams,” Paone said. “Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

“The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true,” Levine and Beckerman added. “We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Thurman most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series Suspicion and also starred in the 2020 film, The War with Grandpa, which also starred Robert De Niro. She currently appears on Showtime’s series Super Pumped where she plays Arianna Huffington. Jackson, who was recently awarded the Oscars’ Honorary Governors Award, can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and has a number of Marvel projects coming up as well, including Secret Invasion, The Marvels, and possibly Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images